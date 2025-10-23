Allen Iverson Wants To Inspire People To Not Make The Same Mistake As Him: “Devil Is A Sucker. He Is A Loser. He’s A Manipulator.”

Allen Iverson has been on a promotional press tour for weeks since he recently released his memoir, ‘Misunderstood’, on October 7. Following his release, the NBA legend has landed himself on the New York best-sellers list within just two weeks.

The 76ers legend appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he spoke about his motivations and ‘gift’ in life that prevented him from being afraid about writing this book and simultaneously producing a documentary on his life.

“I feel like my gift in life, obviously, basketball, definitely. But my gift is being an open book,” said Iverson. “To inspire, to help people who save lives.”

“I’ve been through a lot in my life. I have been through, definitely, a turbulent life, career, lifestyle, period. And, a lot of mistakes that I made in life, a lot of them are embarrassing,” the 76ers legend further added.

“But I felt like I wanted to share them, so people don’t make the same mistakes that I made. I definitely feel like it’s a gift to the world,” said the generous NBA legend.

“I feel like it’s confirmation that the devil is a sucker… He’s a loser. He’s a manipulator; he preys on the weak and people who don’t believe in God. He’s able to make people believe that their dreams can’t come true.. And he’s never been able to mess with me then, and he still can’t now.”

Now his generosity is also something that he probably feels was tested by the devil. Iverson has previously revealed how his close circle also tried to treat him like an ATM due to the money he earned in his NBA career.

Iverson has indeed been through a lot in his life. He struggled while growing up in poverty-stricken circumstances, and ended up going to jail on a felony assault charge for which he was tried as an adult, even though he was 17 years old.

Furthermore, when he got drafted to the NBA, he felt he was perceived as a ‘thug’ and the NBA was targeting him with their dress code at the time. He still managed to earn himself over $200 million combined throughout his NBA career.

Despite having this much money, Iverson led a luxurious and generous lifestyle where he excessively indulged in his vices, like drinking, and made poor financial decisions. Therefore, he was forced to declare bankruptcy just two years after his retirement in 2012.

Months later, in 2013, Iverson also finalized his divorce and further spiraled into his alcohol abuse until recently, when he decided to make a deal with God in a religious awakening.

Iverson became a Reebok athlete in 1996 and signed a lifetime endorsement deal with them in 2001. Fortunately for Iverson, he negotiated a guaranteed annual income from this lifetime deal through which he earned $800,000 per year.

Additionally, the deal also secured him a $32 million payout, which is currently in a trust fund that will get transferred to him as soon as he turns 55 years old, which is only five years away from this year (2030).

Iverson has currently teamed up with Shaquille O’Neal and is working to revive Reebok basketball as their vice president. Allen Iverson idolized Michael Jordan all his life, and now he seems to be resonating with his message of ‘paying it forward,’ but instead of just to the game of basketball, Iverson hopes to inspire every person who could find himself in a similar position as him.