18-Year-Old Oscar Wembanyama Highlights Could Send NBA Teams Into Tanking Frenzy

The NBA might have to prepare for another Wembanyama takeover. On the same day Victor Wembanyama dropped a dominant 40 points and 15 rebounds, his younger brother Oscar Wembanyama became an overnight sensation after his highlights from France went viral.

At just 18 years old, the younger Wembanyama is already showing flashes of the same rare talent and coordination that made Victor one of the most hyped prospects in league history.

Born on March 18, 2007, Oscar stands at 6-foot-7 (201 cm) and is still growing. He plays for Espoirs Strasbourg in France’s LNB Espoirs league, where he’s steadily building his game and confidence. Last season, he averaged 2.2 points, 1 rebound, and 1.6 assists per game in limited minutes (10.6 per contest).

While those numbers don’t jump off the page, they only tell part of the story. Oscar’s development has been rapid — his game has grown noticeably over the past two years, and his natural feel for the court is starting to mirror that of his brother.

Scouts are already intrigued. His length allows him to guard multiple positions, his shooting form is smooth, and his footwork for someone his size is exceptional. In the viral clips circulating online, Oscar showed his ability to hit step-back jumpers, make smart passes in transition, and attack the rim with confidence.

For an 18-year-old forward who only started playing organized basketball during the COVID-19 pandemic, his polish is remarkable.

While Victor is redefining what’s possible for big men in the NBA, Oscar is quietly carving out his own identity.

Still, the comparisons are inevitable. The Wembanyama DNA is elite. Their father, Felix, was a Congolese track and field athlete specializing in the high jump, and their mother, Elodie de Fautereau, was a professional basketball player and coach. Their older sister, Eve, also plays professionally and represented France at the U20 Women’s European Championships. Athletic excellence runs through the family.

Oscar’s basketball journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic when he switched from handball to basketball. What started as a way to stay active quickly turned into a passion. He joined Nanterre 92 at 14, the same club where Victor first rose to prominence and helped his team win the French U15 title.

Two years later, he moved to ASVEL’s U18 team, one of France’s premier youth programs, before transferring to Strasbourg to face stronger competition.

Now, at 18, Oscar is projected to be eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft, where he could easily rise from a mid-first-round prospect to a potential lottery pick if his development continues. His smooth perimeter game, passing instincts, and defensive versatility give him the skill set NBA teams dream about in a modern forward.

NBA teams always look for the next generational prospect, and now, they might be tempted to do whatever it takes, even tank, to land the next Wembanyama.

The message is clear: the Wemby Era isn’t ending anytime soon. It’s just getting started.