Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies

Andre Iguodala's tenure in Memphis was short-lived, as he never intended to play with the team, refusing to suit up for them after being traded away by the Golden State Warriors following their 2019 Finals trip. Iggy became a big legend in the Bay, winning three championships with the Dubs, even getting Finals MVP honors during their first winning season. 

Now, the player is back on the Dubs, serving as a mentor for the young guys, trying to teach them how to be successful for many more years in this league. However, Iguodala's time out of Golden State wasn't that smooth, as he had some issues in Memphis before joining the Miami Heat. 

After he was sent to the Grizzlies, the player refused to play for them, creating a rift with his teammates. Even two years after that, players like Dillon Brooks keep taking shots at Iggy. The veteran swingman has replied a couple of times, even saying that the Warriors don't have a rivalry with the Grizzlies

A lot has been said about his relationship with Ja Morant and the rest of the team, especially after their hard-fought matchup in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Nevertheless, Iggy has shut down any possibility of beef between him and Ja, saying a lot of good things about the electrifying point guard (59:34 mark). 

“Yeah, they’re my guys, too!” Iguodala said on the CJ McCollum show. “I’ve become a huge fan of all those guys. Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of my favorite players… I talked to Ja. I played with Allen Iverson, so I’ve seen that talent, that cultural respect, the influence on the culture that he’s had. I reached out to him. He’s responded. He’s a good kid. He’s always shown me love, too.

“Dillon Brooks even. I’ve talked about his irrational confidence, but that’s what makes him great. And then they got Bane, who shoots the lights out. I even had a conversation with him in a game.”

After his fallout with the Grizzlies, Iggy received a lot of shots from his former teammates, with Morant even involving Stephen Curry in this beef. It's good to see that they are on good terms with Andre now, but the animosity between the Grizzlies and Warriors can be relived every season. Draymond Green claimed that they don't have any rivalry, but that can change as the Grizzlies get better. 

By Orlando Silva
