Credit: Fadeaway World

Draymond Green is not done speaking his mind, always voicing his opinion about anything regardless of who can feel offended by them. Green is a controversial player for a lot of reasons, and he's not thinking of changing that anytime soon.

In recent days, he opened up on the hostile environment at TD Garden, where the Boston Celtics fans allegedly used the N-word repeatedly against him. Green used that as motivation and the Warriors ultimately won the 2022 NBA Finals, getting their fourth championship in eight years.

The Dubs faced big rivals during that playoffs run, and some think they are now big rivals of the Memphis Grizzlies, the team that gave them the hardest time in the postseason, but Green doesn't believe that's the actual case.

Draymond Green Takes A Shot At Memphis Grizzlies While Saying They Don't Have A Rivalry With Warriors

While many people around the league believe these teams have been beefing since last season, Draymond was quick to shut that down, saying that the Grizzlies haven't won anything yet to be considered rivals of the Warriors. If they want to be that, they need to beat the Warriors in the playoffs.

“Is it a rivalry? No way. Absolutely not,” Green said on the first episode of “Unfiltered with Complex Sports,” which was released Thursday. “You know what that reminds me of? That reminds me of when they were trying to make it out that the Warriors and the (LA) Clippers were a rivalry back in 2014, ’15 and ’16. That was never a rivalry. “And by the way, at one point in that, we were the up-and-coming young fellas. Even then, that wasn’t a rivalry. Nobody had won anything! So, how was it a rivalry? And (the Grizzlies) haven’t won anything, so it’s impossible for that to be a rivalry. Who was a rivalry was us and the (Cleveland Cavaliers). That was a rivalry.

This is an interesting statement from Draymond, and many people will agree with him. The Grizzlies aren't yet competing for championships, but they can totally aspire to that. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and more are getting ready to compete in the Western Conference and get championships.

They finished 2nd in the standings last season and could have gone to the Finals if it wasn't for the Warriors. This team has a bright future and they will try to beat everybody, including the Dubs, to reach the promised land.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.