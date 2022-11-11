Skip to main content

Draymond Green Says Celtics Fans Called Him The N-Word During 2022 NBA Finals

Draymond Green Says Celtics Fans Called Him The N-Word During 2022 NBA Finals

The 2022 NBA Finals had something for everybody. As a showdown between two of the league's most finely-tuned teams, last year's Finals series was certainly one to be remembered.

But besides the product both teams delivered on the court, it was also the fans that made the environment feel so alive. In Golden State, Dub Nation showed up in droves to support their guys.

In Boston, New Englanders did the same for their Cs but also had a little extra energy saved up for their competitors as well. As Warriors star Draymond Green went on to explain, he was constantly thrown verbal jabs in Boston, including several fans who called him the n-word during games.

"I was rattled," Draymond said. "I never heard an entire gym, every time I touch the ball, or I don't have the ball, entire gym 'f**k you Draymond.' I thought that was cool. That didn't rattle me. But when I'm running down the court and it's b**ch and it's the n-word, it's these things... it's like, those are insults to my character. Those are insults to me as a man. And so you're in this place where it's like, I really wanna grab one of these people and ring their neck. But imma lose that battle. I've cost my team a championship before. Imma lose that battle."

Celtics fans are rather notorious for being tough on visiting teams. Just like Dray, Gilbert Arenas used to get it from Boston fans as well during his heyday.

“When I was in Boston and someone was calling me the N-word, I was like, ‘Bro, you have a Paul Pierce jersey on,'” said Arenas. “… It’s like, how can you say you’re racist, but everybody – all the players in your arena – is just Black men back there. You got to earn your racism with me. You want me to believe you’re racist. I just want to see a Bob Cousy shirt. I just want to see all white people back there – like the old ones, just old white men. I don’t want to see no new Kevin Garnett on your back.”

As a franchise, and fanbase, used to success, they are highly competitive and expect a Finals run every year. while it's no excuse for some of the things they say, it definitely explains their ultra-competitiveness during games.

Regarding their chances for a run this year, the jury is still out on that one. But Celtics fans have to be pleased with what they are seeing so far, especially with the team that just beat them in the Finals doing so poorly out of the gate.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Draymond Green Says Celtics Fans Called Him The N-Word During 2022 NBA Finals
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says Celtics Fans Called Him The N-Word During 2022 NBA Finals

By Nico Martinez
Jaylen Brown
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Takes A Major Shot At Nike After Ending Relationship With Kyrie Irving

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Blockbuster Trade: Anthony Davis For Draymond Green And Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Suggests Blockbuster Trade: Anthony Davis For Draymond Green And Klay Thompson

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Mother Was Pissed After He Flexed His Rolls Royce On Instagram: "Baby, We Know You're Successful. You Don't Have To Throw It On People's Face."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Mother Was Pissed After He Flexed His Rolls Royce On Instagram: "Baby, We Know You're Successful. You Don't Have To Throw It On People's Face."

By Orlando Silva
Bleacher Report Analyst Tries To Guess 'The Mystery Star' That The Lakers Are Trying To Trade For: It's Not Kawhi Leonard And Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Bleacher Report Analyst Tries To Guess 'The Mystery Star' That The Lakers Are Trying To Trade For: It's Not Kawhi Leonard And Damian Lillard

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Paul George Roasts Patrick Beverley After Destroying Him On The Court: "He's Not Going To Grow And That's The Case"
NBA Media

Paul George Roasts Patrick Beverley After Destroying Him On The Court: "He's Not Going To Grow And That's The Case"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Fans Think Anthony Davis Will Request A Trade Soon
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Think Anthony Davis Will Request A Trade Soon

By Orlando Silva
Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis For Zach LaVine In A Proposed Blockbuster Trade Scenario
NBA Media

Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis For Zach LaVine In A Proposed Blockbuster Trade Scenario

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James And Other Lakers Stars Want Rob Pelinka To Trade First-Round Picks Instead Of Wasting Another Year Of His Prime
NBA Media

LeBron James And Other Lakers Stars Want Rob Pelinka To Trade First-Round Picks And Not Waste Another Year Of His Prime

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Reveals Bradley Beal May Be The Mystery Star The Lakers Are Waiting For
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals Bradley Beal May Be The Mystery Star The Lakers Are Waiting For

By Nico Martinez
NBA Rumors: Lakers Not Sold On Buddy Hield, Myles Turner
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Lakers Not Sold On Buddy Hield, Myles Turner

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis Defends Russell Westbrook From The Haters: "I Can't Imagine How Tough It Is For Him"
NBA Media

The Lakers Are Reportedly Receiving Trade Offers For Russell Westbrook Amid Recent Resurgence

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Calls Out Brooklyn Nets Over The List Of Items Kyrie Irving Has To Complete Before Returning To The Team
NBA Media

LeBron James Calls Out Brooklyn Nets Over The List Of Items Kyrie Irving Has To Complete Before Returning To The Team

By Orlando Silva
Kendrick Perkins Slams Patrick Beverley For Giving Absolutely Nothing To The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Slams Patrick Beverley For Giving Absolutely Nothing To The Los Angeles Lakers

By Aaron Abhishek
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
NBA Media

The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Believes The Season Is Still Early And The Ultimate Lakers' Goal Is To Reach The NBA Playoffs
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Believes The Season Is Still Early And The Ultimate Lakers' Goal Is To Reach The NBA Playoffs

By Aikansh Chaudhary