Draymond Green Says Celtics Fans Called Him The N-Word During 2022 NBA Finals

The 2022 NBA Finals had something for everybody. As a showdown between two of the league's most finely-tuned teams, last year's Finals series was certainly one to be remembered.

But besides the product both teams delivered on the court, it was also the fans that made the environment feel so alive. In Golden State, Dub Nation showed up in droves to support their guys.

In Boston, New Englanders did the same for their Cs but also had a little extra energy saved up for their competitors as well. As Warriors star Draymond Green went on to explain, he was constantly thrown verbal jabs in Boston, including several fans who called him the n-word during games.

"I was rattled," Draymond said. "I never heard an entire gym, every time I touch the ball, or I don't have the ball, entire gym 'f**k you Draymond.' I thought that was cool. That didn't rattle me. But when I'm running down the court and it's b**ch and it's the n-word, it's these things... it's like, those are insults to my character. Those are insults to me as a man. And so you're in this place where it's like, I really wanna grab one of these people and ring their neck. But imma lose that battle. I've cost my team a championship before. Imma lose that battle."

Celtics fans are rather notorious for being tough on visiting teams. Just like Dray, Gilbert Arenas used to get it from Boston fans as well during his heyday.

“When I was in Boston and someone was calling me the N-word, I was like, ‘Bro, you have a Paul Pierce jersey on,'” said Arenas. “… It’s like, how can you say you’re racist, but everybody – all the players in your arena – is just Black men back there. You got to earn your racism with me. You want me to believe you’re racist. I just want to see a Bob Cousy shirt. I just want to see all white people back there – like the old ones, just old white men. I don’t want to see no new Kevin Garnett on your back.”

As a franchise, and fanbase, used to success, they are highly competitive and expect a Finals run every year. while it's no excuse for some of the things they say, it definitely explains their ultra-competitiveness during games.

Regarding their chances for a run this year, the jury is still out on that one. But Celtics fans have to be pleased with what they are seeing so far, especially with the team that just beat them in the Finals doing so poorly out of the gate.

