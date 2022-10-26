Skip to main content

Andrew Wiggins Speaks Out On The Current State Of Draymond Green And Jordan Poole's Relationship: "Only They Will Know When They're Ready To Squash Everything. They Might Have Already."

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
wiggins draymond poole

Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in Warriors practice was definitely a heavily-discussed situation at the start of the season. There's no doubt that many heavily criticized Draymond Green for the situation, as a lot of people thought that violence in that situation was unacceptable, no matter what was said.

Previously, Jordan Poole has already spoken about how Draymond Green apologized to him, stating that the forward's apology was professional and that the team's overall goal was to win a championship. It is clear that Jordan Poole has moved past what happened, and is only focused on having a productive year.

More recently, Andrew Wiggins has provided an update on the relationship between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole when speaking to Mark Medina of NBA.com. He claimed that he will "let them handle it", adding that "only they will know when they're ready to squash everything, adding that he has seen them "talking" to one another already.

Be there for him, make sure he’s good and let them handle it. They’re grown men. Only they will know when they’re ready to squash everything. They might have already. I see them talking and stuff like that. We’re all here, and our main goal is to win a championship. All I can do is be there to support those guys.

In this segment, we see Andrew Wiggins reiterate the fact that the team is focused on winning a championship. The messaging from both the team and the players shows that the Warriors have devoted all their attention to winning, and we'll see what happens moving forward.

The Golden State Warriors Title Window Is Wide Open

There is no doubt that the Golden State Warriors are a team that has the talent to win an NBA championship this year and could potentially as title winners. In fact, Stephen Curry has previously claimed that the veterans on the team have "a lot left in the tank", suggesting that the Golden State Warriors championship window will continue to be open.

We've talked about that. I've said it plenty of times, we have a lot left in the tank in terms of what we can do out there on the floor. Bring up the age thing, that's something to talk about, but it doesn't really reflect how we approach this playoff journey, our confidence in what we can do going forward.

The Golden State Warriors have had a 2-2 record through their first four games this year, and there's no doubt that the team has gotten off to a slow start. However, they should be able to go on a run and rattle off some wins soon and remain a top-4 regular season team in the Western Conference.

Hopefully, we see the Golden State Warriors have another productive season. They are a team that has developed elite cohesiveness and chemistry due to the continuity on the roster, and all they need to do to have a chance at the title is reach the playoffs.

YOU MAY LIKE

wiggins draymond poole
NBA Media

Andrew Wiggins Speaks Out On The Current State Of Draymond Green And Jordan Poole's Relationship: "Only They Will Know When They're Ready To Squash Everything. They Might Have Already."

By Lee Tran
Shaquille O'Neal Praises Devin Booker For Trash-Talking Klay Thompson Even Though They Respect Each Other: "I'm Glad He's Out There Competing."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Praises Devin Booker For Trash-Talking Klay Thompson Even Though They Respect Each Other: "I'm Glad He's Out There Competing."

By Orlando Silva
Charles Barkley On If Ben Simmons Played In His Era: "Back In My Day, We Had Coaches Who Will Fist Fight You If You Don't Do What They're Telling You To Do And He Would Have Got His A** Kicked A Lot."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley On If Ben Simmons Played In His Era: "Back In My Day, We Had Coaches Who Will Fist Fight You If You Don't Do What They're Telling You To Do And He Would Have Got His A** Kicked A Lot."

By Orlando Silva
Patrick Beverley Makes A Big Promise To Lakers Fans: “Next Week We Should Have A Better Record, Everybody. Lakers Nation, Please Be Patient With Us A Little Bit.”
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Makes A Big Promise To Lakers Fans: “Next Week We Should Have A Better Record, Everybody. Lakers Nation, Please Be Patient With Us A Little Bit.”

By Orlando Silva
Monty Williams Calls Devin Booker The 'Most Complete Player' In The NBA: "There Are No Weaknesses In His Game And He's Scoring Everywhere."
NBA Media

Monty Williams Calls Devin Booker The 'Most Complete Player' In The NBA: "There Are No Weaknesses In His Game And He's Scoring Everywhere."

By Orlando Silva
Former POTUS Barack Obama Could Be Involved In Group Trying To Buy Phoenix Suns
NBA Media

Former POTUS Barack Obama Could Be Involved In Group Trying To Buy Phoenix Suns

By Orlando Silva
Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham
NBA Media

The Los Angeles Lakers Have Reportedly Pitched 'Multi-Team Trades' For Russell Westbrook

By Nico Martinez
akers Could Have Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, And PJ Tucker For Less Money Than They’re Paying Russell Westbrook This Season
NBA Media

Lakers Could Have Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, And PJ Tucker For Less Money Than They’re Paying Russell Westbrook This Season

By Orlando Silva
Kawhi Leonard
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Roasts Kawhi Leonard In Passionate Rant: "This Brother Is A Champion At Missing Games. Nobody Does It Better!"

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook Becomes Neighbors With LeBron James After Buying $37 Million Mansion Across The Street
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Becomes Neighbors With LeBron James After Buying $37 Million Mansion Across The Street

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals The Next Step For Russell Westbrook And The Lakers: "A Move To The Bench Is Inevitable Unless His Performance Changes, Unless His Team Changes...”

By Nico Martinez
Steve Kerr Reveals Klay Thompson Is Frustrated Because Of His Minutes Restriction
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Reveals Klay Thompson Is Frustrated Because Of His Minutes Restriction

By Gautam Varier
Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Keeps It Real On Playing As The Defending Champions: "Teams Will Try To Come At You...”

By Nico Martinez
Victor Oladipo Explains How Difficult It’s To Deal With Injuries: “You Get 1,001 Text Messages, People Checking On You, People Tweeting… A Week Later And It’s Dead. It’s Nobody Checking On You."
NBA Media

Victor Oladipo Explains How Difficult It’s To Deal With Injuries: “You Get 1,001 Text Messages, People Checking On You, People Tweeting… A Week Later And It’s Dead. It’s Nobody Checking On You."

By Orlando Silva
Kobe Bryant Forced Teammates To Train At 5 AM With Him After Going To Party The Night Before: “I Hung Out With You, Now You Come Hang Out With Me”
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Forced Teammates To Train At 5 AM With Him After Going To Party The Night Before: “I Hung Out With You, Now You Come Hang Out With Me”

By Orlando Silva
Predicting The Los Lakers Wins And Loss Record Game By Game: This Could Be One Of The Worst Lakers Seasons Ever
NBA

Predicting The Los Lakers Wins And Loss Record Game By Game: This Could Be One Of The Worst Lakers Seasons Ever

By Kyle Daubs