Andrew Wiggins Speaks Out On The Current State Of Draymond Green And Jordan Poole's Relationship: "Only They Will Know When They're Ready To Squash Everything. They Might Have Already."

Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in Warriors practice was definitely a heavily-discussed situation at the start of the season. There's no doubt that many heavily criticized Draymond Green for the situation, as a lot of people thought that violence in that situation was unacceptable, no matter what was said.

Previously, Jordan Poole has already spoken about how Draymond Green apologized to him, stating that the forward's apology was professional and that the team's overall goal was to win a championship. It is clear that Jordan Poole has moved past what happened, and is only focused on having a productive year.

More recently, Andrew Wiggins has provided an update on the relationship between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole when speaking to Mark Medina of NBA.com. He claimed that he will "let them handle it", adding that "only they will know when they're ready to squash everything, adding that he has seen them "talking" to one another already.

Be there for him, make sure he’s good and let them handle it. They’re grown men. Only they will know when they’re ready to squash everything. They might have already. I see them talking and stuff like that. We’re all here, and our main goal is to win a championship. All I can do is be there to support those guys.

In this segment, we see Andrew Wiggins reiterate the fact that the team is focused on winning a championship. The messaging from both the team and the players shows that the Warriors have devoted all their attention to winning, and we'll see what happens moving forward.

The Golden State Warriors Title Window Is Wide Open

There is no doubt that the Golden State Warriors are a team that has the talent to win an NBA championship this year and could potentially as title winners. In fact, Stephen Curry has previously claimed that the veterans on the team have "a lot left in the tank", suggesting that the Golden State Warriors championship window will continue to be open.

We've talked about that. I've said it plenty of times, we have a lot left in the tank in terms of what we can do out there on the floor. Bring up the age thing, that's something to talk about, but it doesn't really reflect how we approach this playoff journey, our confidence in what we can do going forward.

The Golden State Warriors have had a 2-2 record through their first four games this year, and there's no doubt that the team has gotten off to a slow start. However, they should be able to go on a run and rattle off some wins soon and remain a top-4 regular season team in the Western Conference.

Hopefully, we see the Golden State Warriors have another productive season. They are a team that has developed elite cohesiveness and chemistry due to the continuity on the roster, and all they need to do to have a chance at the title is reach the playoffs.