Anthony Davis Left Lakers Game After Trying To Play Through Illness That Caused 101-Degree Fever

If you've been watching the NBA at all over the last two weeks, you will likely already be familiar with the play of Anthony Davis. After a few down years for the Lakers superstar, AD has been playing out of his mind this season to carry his team back from the 0-5 hole they dug for themselves early on.

Coming into tonight's game against the Cavaliers, people were projecting another big night for Davis... until he left for the locker room early in the first half.

Initially, fans feared Davis had either suffered some kind of non-impact injury or he re-tweaked his back that's been giving him problems over the years.

Moments later, Shams Charania finally revealed what happened with Davis and confirmed he'd be out for the game with flu-like symptoms.

Davis played 8 minutes for the Lakers before evidently deciding he wasn't good feeling enough to stay on the floor. He came out with 1 point, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists on the night, leaving LeBron James and Russell Westbrook to take care of business on their own.

It wasn't until hours later that we got the next update, and it was worse than we thought.

Anthony Davis' Health Is The Key To Success For The Lakers This Season

Without Davis, the Lakers are going to have to work extra hard for this win against the Cavs, but they also play the Raptors tomorrow in one of their many back-to-backs this season. Will Davis be ready to go by then?

No matter the answer, this has been the story of the Lakers since AD's arrival. He needs to be healthy if the Lakers have any chance of competing.

"LeBron and AD stay healthy, they’ll be okay. But in order to be championship quality, they need to pieces around them," said Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal. "Pat Beverley is a good piece, he’s a defensive piece. Russ, I don’t know what he’s gonna do, I don’t know how they’re going to use him. But they need some dogs like Beverley, they need some rebounders, and they need some shooters. That’s all you need. It’s not rocket science. You need a floor leader, someone that’s gonna dominate consistently, every night, you need a knockdown shooter, and you need a guy that’s gonna ruffle some feathers. That’s it. That’s how you win a championship."

At the end of the day, star power wins in the NBA and the Lakers are not lacking in that department. What they do lack, besides depth, is a roster capable of staying healthy throughout the season.

Anthony Davis should be available to play within a day or two, but how much longer until his next injury scare? If you're a Lakers fan, it's a scary situation to be in, especially considering how this team has looked when fully healthy.

