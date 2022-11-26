Skip to main content

Anthony Davis Said He Wishes The New Orleans Pelicans Had Given Him A Tribute Video After He Left

Becoming a Los Angeles Laker was something Anthony Davis actively wanted, and once he got there, he immediately won a title alongside LeBron James. AD had been with the New Orleans Pelicans for the first 7 seasons of his career after they drafted him first overall. But they were never able to put an excellent team around the big man consistently, and by the time he was traded, it was pretty evident that Davis didn't want to be there anymore. 

The Pelicans have done well for themselves and built an excellent team, but Davis forcing a trade out left a sour taste in many people's mouths. For a player that was an All-Star 6 times with the team and carried them to relevance year after year, AD is not fondly remembered by many Pelicans fans. And even the organization must feel similarly since they have never given him a tribute video on his return, as many teams do for their former stars. And it seems Anthony Davis has taken note of that. 

Anthony Davis Wished He Got A Tribute Video After Seeing The One Lonnie Walker IV Got In San Antonio

The Los Angeles Lakers played the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night and won. LeBron James returned to the team, and Anthony Davis continued his great recent run as well, scoring 25 points and grabbing 15 boards. Lonnie Walker IV was instrumental as well, pouring in 18 points against his former team; he is looking more confident than ever this season. And Walker even got a tribute video from the Spurs, something that drew an interesting reaction from AD after the game. 

"He's (Lonnie Walker IV) been unbelievable for us. On both ends of the floor, came out hot. Obviously first time back at home, probably a little emotional, they gave him a tribute. Wish I had one of those. But it's good to play back in your old team's city. And played well, and get a win... It's good that they give him a tribute and celebrated him tonight."

Between 2013 and 2019, Anthony Davis averaged 23.7 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Pelicans. He was a bona fide star for the team. He made 3 All-NBA First Teams and won them a playoff series as well. It's easy to see why AD thinks he should have a tribute video from the team. 

Sports is an emotional business, and fans and organizations have long memories, so it's also easy to understand why Davis was never given a video either. He may have won a championship after joining the Lakers, but AD traded in a lot of the goodwill he earned in New Orleans for it. 

