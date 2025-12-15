Celtics vs. Pistons Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages

The Celtics will host the Pistons in a top Eastern Conference matchup, as both teams look to make a statement in a potential playoff-level test.

Fran Leiva
4 Min Read
Nov 26, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts after missing his third foul shot against the Boston Celtics in the last seconds of the fourth quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics are heading into this game with a solid 15-10 record, perched near the top of the Eastern Conference at the 3rd spot, and they’re trying to keep their momentum after snapping a massive 13-game winning streak from the Detroit Pistons in their last meeting.

The Pistons, sitting with the second-best record in the league at 20-5, have been a legitimate contender all season, thanks to balanced scoring and a fast pace.

They split their season series so far. The Pistons took the first matchup 119-113 on the road, then the Celtics answered with a 117-114 win in Boston.

 

Injury Report

Celtics

  • Jayson Tatum: Out (right Achilles repair)

Jayson Tatum’s absence continues to reshape how the Celtics operate on offense. They’re leaning heavily on Jaylen Brown and the supporting cast to generate creation, spacing, and late-game execution without their primary shot creator.

Pistons

  • Isaac Jones: Out (G League, on assignment)
  • Bobi Klintman: Out (G League, on assignment)

The Pistons are otherwise healthy with their core rotation intact. Losing two G League wings won’t impact the main offensive options, and the playmakers who matter most are available, from starters to the depth pieces in key bench roles.

 

Why The Celtics Have The Advantage

Without Tatum, the Celtics are embracing a more balanced attack, and Jaylen Brown has been on an absolute tear. He’s averaging around 29.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this season while ranking among the league leaders in 30-point games, and his efficiency has been strong enough to carry them through tough stretches.

Derrick White gives them reliable secondary creation and guard playmaking, which is crucial when Brown draws double teams. The Celtics also play with structure on both ends; they force turnovers and can clamp in the half-court, keeping games competitive even when they’re missing their best offensive option. Defense and disciplined offense at home give them a real chance to hang with anyone.

 

Why The Pistons Have The Advantage

The Pistons are legit this season. They flirted with tying a franchise record by winning 13 straight games earlier in the year, and they’ve consistently looked like one of the East’s most dynamic teams. Cade Cunningham is the engine: he’s putting up 26.9 points, 9.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds as the primary creator for the Pistons’ offense.

Their frontcourt, including Jalen Duren, gives them size inside and on the boards, and they can win the possession battle, which matters even more when the opposing team is reshaping its rotation around an absence. The Pistons also have balance, with multiple guys who can score on a good night, and they’ve shown they can close games with poise.

 

Celtics vs. Pistons Prediction

This should be a competitive test for both sides. The Celtics know how to grind in the half-court and have home crowd energy on their side, but they’re also without their best scorer and shot creator. The Pistons have more balance, health, and a stable rotation that doesn’t hinge on a single superstar being fully healthy.

Brown will lead the Celtics and keep this tight, but over 48 minutes, the Pistons’ depth and ability to generate consistent offense without two or three blow-by-blow Tatum baskets will edge them ahead.

Prediction: Pistons 114, Celtics 109

