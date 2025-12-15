Kawhi Leonard Makes It Clear He Had Nothing To Do With Chris Paul Being Sent Home

Kawhi Leonard claims to have had no idea that the Clippers were going to cut ties with Chris Paul.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers‘ cutting ties with Chris Paul remains the most shocking moment of the 2025-26 NBA season. Paul’s farewell campaign with the Clippers ending so abruptly took everyone on the outside by shock, and Kawhi Leonard made it clear to reporters at practice on Sunday that he had not seen it coming either when asked about the decision.

“Surprised at it,” Leonard said, via Joey Linn. “He’s always been a willing teammate when I’ve spoke to him. Only thing I could talk about is our conversations. And they’ve always been positive and team-forward. I didn’t have nothing to do with it. I didn’t even know what was going on.”

Paul, who has averaged 2.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 0.7 steals per game in 2025-26, was sent home from the Clippers’ road trip in Atlanta on Dec. 3. His leadership style had reportedly sparked tension, with his teammates said to have been frustrated by how he was communicating.

Leonard is making it clear here that there were no issues between him and Paul. There hasn’t really been any reporting about tension between these two specifically, but a moment involving them during a Dallas Mavericks game has been highlighted. Paul is said to have asked Leonard to switch off Klay Thompson in that Mavericks contest, which led to Clippers assistant Jeff Van Gundy confronting him.

“You might’ve had leeway in other places to change up defensive coverages, but you don’t have that leeway here,” Gundy told Paul.

LegendZ on X also pointed out an instance against the Cleveland Cavaliers where Leonard appeared to be a little bit frustrated by Paul telling him what to do in the game.

It would be unfair to draw any serious conclusions based on one clip, though. Perhaps, Paul will one day give his perspective on the relationship with Leonard.

 

Chris Paul Sends Out Interesting Message On Instagram

Paul has stated that he is at peace with his situation now, but his latest message on Instagram suggests he is still hurting. He reposted a telling message on his story on the platform on Sunday.

“Never stop being a good person, no matter what happens around you.”

The Clippers have certainly been painted as the antagonists in this situation. Paul had chosen to return to the team this past summer and had declared in November that he would be walking away from the game after the campaign. Retiring as a Clipper seemed apt after he spent all those great years with the team from 2011 to 2017. The team, though, squashed that feel-good story.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has suggested that the front office is responsible for the situation, not him or the players. You’d imagine we’ll find out the full story someday.

Parting with Paul certainly hasn’t led to improvement on the court for the Clippers. They were 5-16 when he was sent home and are now 6-19. Leonard has played fairly well this season, averaging 25.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game, but he hasn’t been able to lift this team.

We’ll see him and the Clippers in action next against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Intuit Dome on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Devin Booker Calls Out Official For Lying After Suns’ Loss To Lakers
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like