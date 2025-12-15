Kawhi Leonard Makes It Clear He Had Nothing To Do With Chris Paul Being Sent Home

The Los Angeles Clippers‘ cutting ties with Chris Paul remains the most shocking moment of the 2025-26 NBA season. Paul’s farewell campaign with the Clippers ending so abruptly took everyone on the outside by shock, and Kawhi Leonard made it clear to reporters at practice on Sunday that he had not seen it coming either when asked about the decision.

“Surprised at it,” Leonard said, via Joey Linn. “He’s always been a willing teammate when I’ve spoke to him. Only thing I could talk about is our conversations. And they’ve always been positive and team-forward. I didn’t have nothing to do with it. I didn’t even know what was going on.”

Paul, who has averaged 2.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 0.7 steals per game in 2025-26, was sent home from the Clippers’ road trip in Atlanta on Dec. 3. His leadership style had reportedly sparked tension, with his teammates said to have been frustrated by how he was communicating.

Leonard is making it clear here that there were no issues between him and Paul. There hasn’t really been any reporting about tension between these two specifically, but a moment involving them during a Dallas Mavericks game has been highlighted. Paul is said to have asked Leonard to switch off Klay Thompson in that Mavericks contest, which led to Clippers assistant Jeff Van Gundy confronting him.

“You might’ve had leeway in other places to change up defensive coverages, but you don’t have that leeway here,” Gundy told Paul.

LegendZ on X also pointed out an instance against the Cleveland Cavaliers where Leonard appeared to be a little bit frustrated by Paul telling him what to do in the game.

What Chris Paul Really Said To Kawhi Leonard In A Recent Game👀: “Go, go, go!” Kawhi waved him off, as the Cavaliers rolled the ball three different times. Paul had to stop the ball himself. He also called out Kawhi against Dallas: “You feel like you can stick with Klay?” pic.twitter.com/1DZpRA3kYp — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) December 14, 2025

It would be unfair to draw any serious conclusions based on one clip, though. Perhaps, Paul will one day give his perspective on the relationship with Leonard.

Chris Paul Sends Out Interesting Message On Instagram

Paul has stated that he is at peace with his situation now, but his latest message on Instagram suggests he is still hurting. He reposted a telling message on his story on the platform on Sunday.

“Never stop being a good person, no matter what happens around you.”

Chris Paul reposted this quote on his Instagram story: “Never stop being a good person, no matter what happens around you.” (📸: @CP3) pic.twitter.com/16LqZ2LKsV — CP3REGION (@cp3region) December 14, 2025

The Clippers have certainly been painted as the antagonists in this situation. Paul had chosen to return to the team this past summer and had declared in November that he would be walking away from the game after the campaign. Retiring as a Clipper seemed apt after he spent all those great years with the team from 2011 to 2017. The team, though, squashed that feel-good story.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has suggested that the front office is responsible for the situation, not him or the players. You’d imagine we’ll find out the full story someday.

Parting with Paul certainly hasn’t led to improvement on the court for the Clippers. They were 5-16 when he was sent home and are now 6-19. Leonard has played fairly well this season, averaging 25.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game, but he hasn’t been able to lift this team.

We’ll see him and the Clippers in action next against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Intuit Dome on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.