Lakers-Suns Crew Chief Explains Why LeBron James Wasn’t Ejected For Grabbing A Referee

Crew chief Tyler Ford says LeBron James did not commit an unsportsmanlike act.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the second half of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the second half of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers took down the Phoenix Suns 116-114 at the Mortgage Matchup Center in a drama-filled clash on Sunday. LeBron James and Dillon Brooks were at the center of most of it, and at one point in the third quarter, the former completely lost his cool. An irate James confronted Brooks for slapping the ball at him, forcing referee Scott Twardoski to rush in to try to ensure the situation didn’t escalate.

Twardoski’s presence did little to calm James down, though. The 40-year-old yelled at the referee and also grabbed him as he raged over what Brooks had done. James was given a technical foul for his outburst, but some believed he should have been ejected for making contact with Twardoski.

Crew Chief Tyler Ford was asked about the incident in the Pool Report interview, and he made it clear they didn’t think James did much wrong there.

Question: “Early in the third, LeBron took issue with the call and it appeared he made contact with a referee. Was that reviewed at any point?”

Ford: “During instant replay review, we have the ability to review all unsportsmanlike acts. There was no unsportsmanlike act observed for making contact with a referee.”

That is quite interesting. James stayed in the game and finished the night with 26 points (8-17 FG), three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks. It was a fine showing, but he did struggle to hold on to the ball, as the Suns forced him into eight turnovers, a season-high.

As for Brooks, his night ended a bit earlier than he’d have wanted. He had received a technical foul in the first quarter and was ejected upon receiving his second with 12.2 seconds remaining in the game.

Brooks lost his cool after James committed what looked like a rather blatant foul by barging into him as he made the three-pointer that gave the Suns a 114-113 lead. The officials didn’t call a foul, however, adding to his frustration. An irritated Brooks then angrily confronted James for the hit and bumped into him, which sealed his fate.

It was a big mistake on Brooks’ part and might well have cost the Suns the game. James spoke about the physicality between them postgame and claimed it was just two competitors going at each other.

Brooks recorded 18 points (6-9 FG), one rebound, and one steal in this loss that dropped the Suns to 14-12 this season. They have now lost three of their last four and take on the Golden State Warriors next at Mortgage Matchup Center on Thursday at 9 PM ET.

As for the Lakers, they improved to 18-7 with the win and face off against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on Thursday at 9 PM ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Dec 14, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a three-point shot against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images Stephen Curry Reacts As 48-Point Masterclass Goes To Waste; Acknowledges Surpassing Michael Jordan In Key Milestone
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like