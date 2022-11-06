Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis has had a solid if unspectacular start to the season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The big man isn't putting up the gaudy numbers he once did, but averages of 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks on 52.4% shooting are nothing to sneeze at.

Davis is also putting up these numbers while battling back issues that have been bothering him since the preseason. He has already missed a game because of it and admitted after their win over the Nuggets that he is playing through a lot of pain.

Anthony Davis Says His Back Is Getting Better With Each Passing Day

It was a serious cause for concern that the season had barely started and AD was already having to play through so much pain. Considering the poor start that the Lakers have had, they need Davis to stay upright for most of the season if they are to achieve anything of note, and fortunately for them, he gave a positive injury update after practice on Saturday.

“Each day I’m progressing. Each day I’m getting better, back is getting better each and every day. It felt pretty good last night. It felt pretty good whenever we played New Orleans and I only expect that it will feel even better tomorrow.”

It is good to know that AD is feeling better as time goes by, as these back issues can often get worse, especially for big men. He also said that he planned to play both games of the back-to-back against the Cavaliers and Jazz, but it will probably depend on how his body feels after the game against Cleveland.

It is a tough balancing act for both player and team, as they want to make sure his back doesn't get worse but at the same time, they desperately need some more wins to their name. They are struggling to get over the line with him and it would only get that much tougher if he isn't in the lineup. Despite this 2-6 start though, Davis said that teams fear the Lakers and that their record doesn't reflect how good they actually are.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.