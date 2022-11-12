Skip to main content

Bang Bros Hilariously Tweeted Out Their Offer For Naming Rights To Miami Heat's Home Arena After FTX Scandal

In what comes as a more comedic touch to the FTX quandary, Bang Bros took to Twitter putting their hat in the ring for naming rights to Miami Heat's home arena.

Earlier, it was reported that Miami-Dade County and the Heat are ending their arena naming rights deal with FTX after the cryptocurrency firm went bankrupt. While the home base of the franchise was still referred to as FTX Arena ahead of their game against the Charlotte Hornets, the signage will soon come down.

And in a more hilarious twist, Bang Bros wanted to perhaps name the arena after the fiasco wanting to call it the Bang Bros Center.

Our offer for the naming rights still stands ! They should take our deal! 

While this move evoked a few laughs, there is no doubt that the Heat home court that was called FTX Arena since 2021 will have a new name coming up.

Miami-Dade County And The Heat "Disappointed" With News Regarding FTX 

With both entities moving swiftly to terminate their deal with FTX, the move was labeled disappointing after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy.

FTX was involved in several sports-related deals, including with Mercedes for Formula One racing and a sponsor deal with MLB whose umpires' uniforms bear the company’s logo. Soon after the fiasco, Mercedes remarked that it would immediately remove FTX logos on its F1 cars.

In a joint statement released by the county and the NBA franchise, the two parties explained how the deal was a dampener. Per ESPN

“The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing. Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX, and we will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena.” 

On the game front, the Heat will play the Hornets again after registering a 117-112 win and follow it up with a skirmish against Phoenix Suns. The team is currently on a 5-7 run and is placed 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics are placed first and second respectively.

