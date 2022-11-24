Ben Simmons Anonymously Gave New Winter Coats To Children In Philadelphia Because He Was Afraid They Wouldn't Take Them If They Knew He Sent It

For almost six years, Ben Simmons was one of the beloved players of the Philadelphia 76ers. The former NBA Rookie of the Year was drafted by the franchise using the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, due to various reasons, Simmons' departure from the 76ers was pretty ugly.

He is currently a player for the Brooklyn Nets, and his return to Philly was anything but kind. Simmons' first return to Philadelphia was full of boos. Even during the game, Simmons had to deal with heckling fans for the entire team.

But is Ben Simmons really the villain that most people think he is? Well, this article may change your perspective about him at least a little.

Ben Simmons Donated To Charity Anonymously For A Heartbreaking Reason

Even though the breakup between Simmons and 76ers was ugly, the 26-year-old has some pretty fond memories with the city. Spending the first few years of his NBA career there, it's no surprise that he developed a special bond with the city.

Last year, Simmons gave away winter clothes to children in Philadelphia. But he was forced to make the donation anonymously, as they may have rejected it if Simmons' name was attached to it.

The clothes most important to him are the ones he gives away. Simmons’ eldest sister, Melissa, runs his community and social-impact work (Ben Simmons Family Foundation), which includes everything from youth leadership programs to partnerships with organisations like Operation Warm (giving winter coats to kids who need them). Last year, he was forced to continue the latter anonymously. “We were a little bit worried that people in Philly might not wear the coat if they knew it was from Ben Simmons,” Melissa admits, noting that a few kids even dropped technology scholarships because his name was attached. “That was heart-wrenching.”

It is truly heartbreaking to see the amount of hate that Simmons received from the city of Philadelphia. In the future, the relationship between Ben and Philly may get better. After all, Simmons hasn't ruled out coming back to the 76ers in the future. But there are no assurances of that happening.

