Billi Simmons Says Victor Wembanyama Is Better Prospect Than LeBron James, And The Best Center Prospect Since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Victor Wembanyama is arguably one of the most touted draft prospects of all time. The 7'4" French big man can do everything which an NBA team needs from a talented player in today's era. He can score, shoot, rebound, and defend as well. What else could a team need from an 18-year-old who is all set to enter the NBA Draft next season.

Previously, many believed that once Vic played in America, he may not be able to live up to the hype, but he proved them wrong in back-to-back games against G league teams.

Wemby stuffed the stat sheet and announced his arrival to everyone in the NBA community. Following his amazing games, many are certain that he will be the undisputed number one overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

That's good, but where does he rank among the all-time NBA draft prospects? Well, as per NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski, Wembanyama is the best draft prospect in the history of the league.

Bill Simmons Is Certain That Wembanyama Is A Better Draft Prospect Than LeBron James Was

For almost two decades, LeBron James has held the title of being the best draft prospect in the history of the NBA. The King was labeled as the "Chosen One" and expected to hit the ground running after entering the NBA.

Anyway, Vic is expected to go on the same path and NBA analyst Bill Simmons has put him ahead of LBJ in terms of being the best draft prospect that he's ever seen.

(Starts at 12:00)

Via The Bill Simmons Podcast:

"I think Wembanyama is ahead of LeBron as the best prospect I've ever seen. I think ahead of LeBron for just like, oh my god, what is this? I don't see any way he's not an incredible player unless he gets hurt. But you could say that about any player. And maybe that's part of the magic with LeBron was that his size,. You would think, well, this guy has a chance to be as durable as anybody. Wimbledon. Yama, there's just no way he'm not going to be one of the best players in the league. It's impossible. Like, how can I bet this? You obviously can't."

Simmons seems quite certain that Vic will be considered as the best prospect ahead of LeBron. Well, it may be true with the popularity of the French star raising with each passing day. But the only question is whether he can live up to that hype like James or not?

