Bradley Beal To The Los Angeles Lakers Is Almost Mission Impossible

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly looking at landing Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. However, the move is near impossible considering the fact that they have to vault more than one challenge when it comes to landing the veteran.

Beal is currently averaging 21.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. Over the course of his 11 seasons with the franchise, he's averaged 22.1 points, 4.2 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 654 regular-season games.

With the Lakers going through a forgettable 2-9 run, the pressure is on the front office to make some moves that at least put the side in contention for playoffs, which they missed last season after they acquired Russell Westbrook and ended with a 33-49 run.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes had earlier reported that LeBron James was not keen on waiting for reinforcements next year. With the side not keen to ship Anthony Davis either, there was an immediate demand to bring in a genuine matchwinner.

A star player whom the Lakers are known to covet is Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, sources say. Going after the 10-year veteran would only be an option if Beal were to request a trade, a tactic he has been reluctant to exercise.

One of the major setbacks would be the five-year deal that ties Beal to Washington where he is owed $46 million the following season (per Spotrac), followed by three seasons of $50+ million ($50,203,930 in 2024-25 followed by $53,666,270 in 2025-26, and $57,128,610 in 2026-27).

The deal he signed sees him through 2026-27 (player option included) along with a no-trade clause. Add to the fact that he cannot be traded till December 15, 2022.

The Bradley Beal To Lakers Is A Deal Only If The Wizards Decide To Pull The Trigger

Although the Lakers might be interested in having Beal in their ranks, the question is who would they trade off from the current roster apart from James and Davis along with the 2027 and 2029 draft picks?

Putting things into perspective was CBS Sports' Brad Botkins who outlined that Los Angeles would not get Beal.

Sorry, Lakers. You're not getting Bradley Beal. Frankly, even if the Wizards were dumb enough to strike a deal here, the Lakers should know that Beal is not the answer to their problems. They are not the proverbial one player away. They need multiple good players

The franchise will have to make some bold calls, especially after the mistakes they have made, not just with this roster, but some of their previous calls that hampered the next two seasons after winning a championship.

NBA Media

By Aaron Abhishek
