Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Drops His Top Five MVP Candidates This Season

This is not the start that the Warriors hoped for entering the 2022-23 season. Just months removed from raising the Larry O'Brien trophy, everybody was expecting a fast and dominant start for Dub Nation this season.

Unfortunately, that's not the way things panned out. While Curry has been great, the supporting cast has struggled, with guys like Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and even Draymond Green playing like a shell of themselves.

While many around the league are questioning if the Warriors still have what it takes to win a title, Celtics legend Paul Pierce isn't among them. Speaking to Antoine Walker on the 'Tap In' podcast, he ranked Curry fourth on his MVP ladder, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic leading the pack at first and second in the race.

Giannis And Luka Are In A Close Race For MVP Favorite

It's still far too early to make any definitive conclusions on the MVP this year, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic have been the obvious leaders so far, with both players putting up insane numbers in the first few weeks of the season.

Luka Doncic is currently averaging 36 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.9 steals for the 6-3 Dallas Mavericks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.1 steals for the 9-1 Milwaukee Bucks.

While those two players have been the most jaw-dropping this season, they aren't the only ones in consideration for the award. Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Stephen Curry, and even Damian Lillard all have a case to be on the leaderboard.

But the key to determining the true MVP is looking to see who maintains this level of play all season long. Consistency is what separates the best from everyone else. So, if Luka or Giannis or anyone else wants to win the MVP this season, it's going to require complete focus on both ends of the floor night in and night out.