Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Messed Up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Name

Credit: Fadeaway World

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been catching everyone's attention this season. He has taken another leap in his development and has been dropping incredible performances on a very regular basis for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The guard has been unstoppable, scoring efficiently and from all three levels, his bag is getting deeper the older he gets.

And this has not gone unnoticed in the slightest. Gilgeous-Alexander has been touted as an MVP candidate by none other than Kevin Garnett. NBA analysts who are constantly running through the numbers have suggested that he should be a starter on the All-Star team as well. And while his ability is second to none, his name is perhaps slightly more complicated for some to grasp even when praising him.

Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal Ended Up Calling Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 'Gilchrist' By Accident

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley bring a majority of the fun vibes to the Inside The NBA crew on TNT. The two have fun banter with one another, but another aspect of their personalities that makes them so funny is how they both lack a filter. Shaq and Chuck are both Hall Of Famers, their place in NBA history can be questioned by no one. But sometimes that makes them a little less diligent in their commentary, both tend to forget players' names and who they play for.

And that happened when the crew was talking about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently. Shaq was the first to mess it up, and even after he was corrected, Barkley got it wrong once again.

Ernie Johnson: “Who’s got more (30-point games) to lead the league?"



Charles Barkley: “Giannis?”

Ernie Johnson: “Nope.”

Shaquille O’Neal: “Gilchrist.”

Ernie Johnson: “Close. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.”

Shaquille O’Neal: “That’s what I said.”

Charles Barkley: “If Shae Alexander-Gilchrist is not… No seriously, if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not starting in the All-Star Game, we’re not letting the fans bote again. He should be starting at the 2 spot in the Western Conference, easily."

It seems that both stars forgot how exactly to say Gilgeous-Alexander's name, which while being a hilarious moment, is something that both need to address. It might be a tough name to say, but Shai has earned the respect of everyone making the effort to say his name right. Barkley was right about one thing though, he definitely deserves serious shouts to be an All-Star starter this season.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.