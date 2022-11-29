Skip to main content

NBA Analyst Claims Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Should Start The All-Star Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the revelations of the season, he has taken the next step at the NBA level. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard has been unstoppable, he is torching the best NBA defenses on a nightly basis. The Thunder are 8-13, but this is through no fault of Shai, who has been balling out at an elite level this season. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's form has seen a lot of praise and plaudits come his way. Kevin Garnett has backed the youngster to be in the MVP race. He is far from the only one, with Mike Malone also voicing the same sentiments. And considering that he is averaging a whopping 31.1 points per game to go along with 6 assists on very efficient shooting for the Oklahoma City Thunder, it's hard to argue against those claims. 

NBA Analyst Kirk Goldsberry Thinks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Should Be A Starter In The All-Star Game

While MVP might be a little hard to come by, considering that the Thunder will not be very good this season, an NBA analyst has suggested an accolade that is more realistic for the 24-year-old. His performances mean he is almost a lock for the All-Star game this season, but it's expected that guards like Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, and Devin Booker will be the starters ahead of him. However, ESPN's Kirk Goldsberry doesn't think that should be the case, as he said on the Hoop Collective podcast

"Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, let's just call it what it is. He's one of the best scorers in the league right now. He's never made the All-Star Game, and we can go through some numbers, but this dude is an All-Star at least. He should probably be starting the game.

"I'll give you just like a basic stat that we dug up on the research that it's like out of sixty-two players that have averaged, at least, 30 points a game prior to the all-star game in the NBA history, 60 made the All-Star Game 54 of those started it."

If Gilgeous-Alexander keeps up his scoring form, it will be a no-brainer that he will not only be an All-Star but probably also make one of the All-NBA teams. His team's record shouldn't be held too much against him, the Thunder are still in the process of rebuilding. It's good to see SGA getting the plaudits he so richly deserves on a regular basis, though. 

NBA Analyst Claims Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Should Start The All-Star Game
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Claims Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Should Start The All-Star Game

By Divij Kulkarni
