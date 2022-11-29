Skip to main content

Chandler Parsons Claims DeMar DeRozan Is Not A Top-15 Player: "No Chance."

DeMar DeRozan is one of the best offensive players in the league, being known by most fans for being a masterful midrange scorer. DeMar DeRozan is having another productive season with the Chicago Bulls this year, averaging 26.1 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 4.6 APG.

Despite his productive season, it seems as though there are people who don't think DeMar DeRozan is a top-tier star in the league. Recently, Chandler Parsons has claimed that DeMar DeRozan is not a top-15 player as of right now. 

I think he's more in the 30 to 40 range. That's not even a knock on DeMar, I think the league is just so talented now, and there's a lot of guys that I would personally rank higher than him. If you name a team pretty much besides the Spurs and the Magic and the Rockets, there's someone on that team I'd rank higher than DeMar DeRozan... Top-15? Top-15 we're talking no chance.

There is no doubt that DeMar DeRozan has an argument to be a top-15 player. He has been an All-NBA player in the past, as recently as in 2022 with the Chicago Bulls. However, Chandler Parsons is right in saying that the league is highly talented now, and the amount of talent present means that the rankings can be subjective for each individual.

The Chicago Bulls Need DeMar DeRozan To Reach Another Level To Be A Good Team

The Chicago Bulls have clearly struggled as a team this season, and amidst Zach LaVine's struggles, the team has leaned heavily on DeMar DeRozan. Despite his individual brilliance, they need him to reach another level. DeMar DeRozan once said that he was inspired by Kobe Bryant: now is the time for him to channel his own Mamba Mentality.

“My imagination and my foundation started from Kobe,” DeRozan said. “Just watching him give me that imagination as a kid to want to shoot a fadeaway. To want to learn to pull up. To want to rock a ’fro. It started from that. That was my skeleton of a basketball player I wanted to be and things I wanted to do. Without Kobe, I wouldn’t have that imagination.”

Last season, there were times when DeMar DeRozan was in the MVP conversation. Though he has not achieved those heights this year, perhaps he could get back to being in those talks if he manages to will the Chicago Bulls to more wins as a team.

Hopefully, we see DeMar DeRozan continue having a good season, and perhaps he will end up improving even further as a player. Though the Chicago Bulls haven't had a good start to the season, increased production from DeMar DeRozan could help them turn it around. 

