Skip to main content

DeMar DeRozan Speaks On How Kobe Bryant Inspired Him

DeMar DeRozan On How Kobe Bryant Inspired Him

There was a time not too long back when DeMar DeRozan was basically an afterthought. He was seemingly toiling away in the shadows with the San Antonio Spurs and when it came out that the Bulls were signing him last year, many felt they were making a mistake.

It has proven to be a masterstroke and DeRozan ended up having the best season of his career in 2021-22. He hasn't quite been able to replicate his heroics from last season in this one, but the veteran continues to play at a pretty high level. He is averaging over 25 points per game to once again lead the Bulls and recently hit a big milestone, as he became the 50th player to score 20,000 career points.

DeMar DeRozan On How Kobe Bryant Inspired Him

One of the many big names that DeRozan joined in that club was the late great Kobe Bryant. DeRozan has in the past named Bryant as his idol and before he reached the biggest milestone of his career, DeMar credited Kobe for helping him become the player he is today.

via The Athletic:

“My imagination and my foundation started from Kobe,” DeRozan said. “Just watching him give me that imagination as a kid to want to shoot a fadeaway. To want to learn to pull up. To want to rock a ’fro. It started from that. That was my skeleton of a basketball player I wanted to be and things I wanted to do. Without Kobe, I wouldn’t have that imagination.”

In what would have been the ultimate compliment to him, DeRozan's efforts last season drew comparisons with Bryant a few times. Joel Embiid said earlier this year that DeMar's footwork reminds him of Kobe's after he dropped 45 points on the Sixers and we are sure that Bryant would be extremely proud of what DeRozan has achieved over the last year or so.

Kobe was an inspiration to so many current NBA stars in the same way that Michael Jordan was an inspiration to him. They are two of the more influential figures in the history of the league and Charles Barkley paid them and LeBron James a huge compliment recently by saying they are perfect players.

YOU MAY LIKE

DeMar DeRozan On How Kobe Bryant Inspired Him
NBA Media

DeMar DeRozan Speaks On How Kobe Bryant Inspired Him

By Gautam Varier
rob pelinka
NBA Media

Watch: Rob Pelinka Give Motivational Speech To Los Angeles Lakers Players

By Lee Tran
James Wiseman
NBA Media

James Wiseman Gets Real On Dealing With Injuries: "When I First Got Injured, I Was Crying So Hard I Couldn't Even Get To My Mom's Apartment."

By Lee Tran
Dwyane Wade Sends Heartfelt Message To Gabrielle Union For Her 50th Birthday: "I'm Forever Grateful And In Debt To The Universe For Choosing Me To Be Your Husband."
NBA Media

Dwyane Wade Sends Heartfelt Message To Gabrielle Union For Her 50th Birthday

By Lee Tran
USATSI_16893387
NBA Media

The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Hails Anthony Edwards After Lakers vs. Timberwolves Duel
NBA Media

LeBron James Hails Anthony Edwards After Lakers vs. Timberwolves Duel

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson Picks His Top 5 Shooters Of All Time
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Picks His Top 5 Shooters Of All Time

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Responds To Joe Tsai's 'Anti-Semitic' Remarks About Him
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Responds To Joe Tsai's 'Anti-Semitic' Remarks About Him

By Orlando Silva
Jayson Tatum Shares His Honest Thoughts On Kevin Durant To Celtics Rumors
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Shares His Honest Thoughts On Kevin Durant To Celtics Rumors

By Orlando Silva
NBA Analyst Takes Big Shots At LeBron James Over Lakers Crisis: "This Is What You Wanted."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Takes Big Shots At LeBron James Over Lakers Crisis: "This Is What You Wanted."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Think Kobe Bryant Is The Greatest Player Ever After Michael Jordan And 2008 Redeem Team Documentary Proves That
NBA Media

Jamal Crawford Reveals What Made Kobe Bryant Different From Other NBA Stars: "He Could Go 0 For 10 And That Didn't Deter Him To Take The Game-Winning Shot."

By Lee Tran
DeMar DeRozan Became The 50th Player In NBA History To Score 20,000 Career Points
NBA Media

DeMar DeRozan Became The 50th Player In NBA History To Score 20,000 Career Points

By Aaron Abhishek
Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA

By Orlando Silva
pierce lakers
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Says Los Angeles Lakers Should 'Blow It Up' After 5th Loss Of The Season

By Orlando Silva
"What Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are doing to LeBron James needs to be investigated," NBA Fan Is Very Mad And Disappointed In Lakers Owner And General Manager
NBA Media

"What Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss Are Doing To LeBron James Needs To Be Investigated," NBA Fan Is Very Mad And Disappointed In Lakers Owner And General Manager

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Can't Stop Laughing At Luke Kornet's Funny 3-Point Defense: "Best thing I’ve Seen All Year In This League."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Can't Stop Laughing At Luke Kornet's Funny 3-Point Defense: "Best thing I’ve Seen All Year In This League."

By Aaron Abhishek