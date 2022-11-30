Skip to main content

Charles Barkley Gave Important Advice To Zion Williamson On Dealing With Haters Who Say He Is Fat And Overweight

Zion Williamson is a budding superstar in the league. After a difficult few seasons of dealing with injuries and such, Zion is back this season and playing at a very high level. He is not quite at the 27-point-per-game mark he achieved in his sophomore season in the league yet, but Zion is still playing well for a New Orleans Pelicans team aiming to make a playoff run this season. 

The conversation about Zion Williamson recently has been revolving around his weight once again, though. After he was asked what his favorite food at Thanksgiving is, Zion declined to answer stating that he would just get trolled for it. Many pointed out how sad it was that the narrative and bullying around Zion's weight have rendered him unable to answer innocent questions. But now, Charles Barkley, who also dealt a lot with questions about his weight when he was playing, has given Zion some advice. 

Charles Barkley's Advice To Zion Williamson About The Haters Who Comment On His Fitness And Size

Charles Barkley has never been one to sugarcoat anything or coddle anyone. He expects players to be treated with the highest level of scrutiny, as shown by his comments about Kyrie Irving. So while he gave some important advice to Zion, it could also be described as tough love. 

"I saw that, I was disappointed for him giving the public that much power. Never give other people power, first and foremost. Secondly, Zion's gotta get in shape. I'm trying to phrase this, he can't keep getting hurt. Because at some point, he's body's not going to recover. The body's an amazing machine. I'll give you an example from me, Taylor. 

When I first got to the NBA, I was about 295 pounds. If you have success overweight, that does not mean you're successful. Because the game changes when you grow. High school shape, and college shape. College shape and NBA shape. You gotta get better. So I was the 5th pick, and I barely got to play. The best thing that happened to me was Moses Malone... 

"And I said, 'Big Mo', can I come see you tonight, I got something to talk to you about. He said, 'Yeah, young fella, come on up.' And I went up to his penthouse and I said, 'Big Mo, why am I not getting to play?' And he said, 'Oh yeah, young fella, because you fat and you lazy.' And I said what and he says, 'Yeah, you fat and you lazy...' The point I was making with Zion is, somebody around him has gotta say you gotta get in shape."

Barkley is known for keeping it extremely real, and that's what he's done in this situation. While it is sad to see Zion Williamson struggle with the way he is spoken about, the trolls are unlikely to ever pipe down. While NBA fans have to be better when it comes to trolling and bullying, the only way that Williamson can shut up the haters is by balling out and finding success, something that he is well on track for

