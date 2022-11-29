Credit: Fadeaway World

Zion Williamson's talent has never been in doubt, even going back to his high school days when he dazzled crowds with his supreme athleticism. The question was always about whether he can stay healthy, and so far, he hasn't always managed to stay on the court.

It got to a point where he recently played against Ja Morant, who was picked second behind Zion in the 2019 NBA Draft for the first time in 647 days. When Zion does get to play, though, he is one of the most dominant players in the league today. This season, he is averaging 22.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting an impressive 57.8% from the field.

Only Michael Jordan Has Scored More Points Than Zion Williamson Through 100 Career Games Since 1984

His latest game saw Zion finish with 23 points, 8 assists, and 8 rebounds as he led the Pelicans to a win over the Thunder. That was also Williamson's 100th game in the NBA, and in that time, he has scored 2,524 points, which is the most by anyone since Michael Jordan scored 2,721 in his first 100 games, as per ESPN.

"Zion Williamson played his 100th career game tonight, scoring 23 points.



His 2,524 total points are the most by a player through 100 career games since Michael Jordan scored 2,721 points through his first 100 games."

That is quite an impressive accomplishment when you think about all the greats that have come into the league after Jordan in 1984. Zion is ahead of guys like LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kevin Durant, to name just a few, which is amazing.

LeBron also said that Williamson is going to be great in the league for a very long time, and if he stays healthy, that will definitely be the case. He is just so hard to handle because of his physicality, and teams haven't managed to find a way to deal with him when he gets going. As fans of the game, we can just hope that the injury bug somehow stays away from Williamson, as it is a lot of fun seeing him dominate on the court.

