Skip to main content

Only Michael Jordan Has Scored More Points Than Zion Williamson Through 100 Career Games Since 1984

Only Michael Jordan Has Scored More Points Than Zion Williamson Through 100 Career Games Since 1984

Zion Williamson's talent has never been in doubt, even going back to his high school days when he dazzled crowds with his supreme athleticism. The question was always about whether he can stay healthy, and so far, he hasn't always managed to stay on the court. 

It got to a point where he recently played against Ja Morant, who was picked second behind Zion in the 2019 NBA Draft for the first time in 647 days. When Zion does get to play, though, he is one of the most dominant players in the league today. This season, he is averaging 22.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting an impressive 57.8% from the field.

Only Michael Jordan Has Scored More Points Than Zion Williamson Through 100 Career Games Since 1984

His latest game saw Zion finish with 23 points, 8 assists, and 8 rebounds as he led the Pelicans to a win over the Thunder. That was also Williamson's 100th game in the NBA, and in that time, he has scored 2,524 points, which is the most by anyone since Michael Jordan scored 2,721 in his first 100 games, as per ESPN.

"Zion Williamson played his 100th career game tonight, scoring 23 points.

His 2,524 total points are the most by a player through 100 career games since Michael Jordan scored 2,721 points through his first 100 games."

That is quite an impressive accomplishment when you think about all the greats that have come into the league after Jordan in 1984. Zion is ahead of guys like LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kevin Durant, to name just a few, which is amazing.

LeBron also said that Williamson is going to be great in the league for a very long time, and if he stays healthy, that will definitely be the case. He is just so hard to handle because of his physicality, and teams haven't managed to find a way to deal with him when he gets going. As fans of the game, we can just hope that the injury bug somehow stays away from Williamson, as it is a lot of fun seeing him dominate on the court.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Only Michael Jordan Has Scored More Points Than Zion Williamson Through 100 Career Games Since 1984
NBA Media

Only Michael Jordan Has Scored More Points Than Zion Williamson Through 100 Career Games Since 1984

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Bennedict Mathurin Outplaying LeBron James: "He Really Is Better Than Old King"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Bennedict Mathurin Outplaying LeBron James: "He Really Is Better Than Old King"

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Think LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Were Embarrassing During Clutch Time Against The Pacers
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Think LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Were Embarrassing During Clutch Time Against The Pacers

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Gives An Update On His Sprained Ankle Injury
NBA Media

LeBron James Gives An Update On His Sprained Ankle Injury

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Takes Responsibility For The Lakers' Shocking Loss Against The Pacers
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Takes Responsibility For The Lakers' Shocking Loss Against The Pacers

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Explains Why They Lost Against The Indiana Pacers
NBA Media

LeBron James Explains Why They Lost Against The Indiana Pacers

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James' Teams Were 403-1 When Leading By 17+ Points In The Fourth Quarter Before Their Loss To The Pacers
NBA Media

LeBron James' Teams Were 403-1 When Leading By 17+ Points In The Fourth Quarter Before Their Loss To The Pacers

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis And The Lakers Celebrate With Lucky Fan Who Wins $75,000 On Miracle Halfcourt Shot
NBA Media

Anthony Davis And The Lakers Celebrate With Lucky Fan Who Wins $75,000 On Miracle Halfcourt Shot

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"
NBA Media

LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant Had A Classic Response When Asked About His Big Night Against The Magic
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Had A Classic Response When Asked About His Big Night Against The Magic

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James And NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant’s Dominant Performance
NBA Media

LeBron James And NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant’s Dominant Performance: "Best Player In The World!"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Karl-Anthony Towns Forced To Leave The Court After Suffering Dangerous-Looking Injury Scare
NBA Media

Karl-Anthony Towns Forced To Leave The Court After Suffering Dangerous-Looking Injury Scare

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Video: Kevin Durant Shows The Ultimate Disrespect, Laughs Right In Defender’s Face
NBA Media

Video: Kevin Durant Shows The Ultimate Disrespect, Laughs Right In Defender’s Face

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox
NBA Media

Domantas Sabonis Gets Real On The Future Of The Kings Amid Red Hot Start

By Nico Martinez