Ja Morant Reacts To Facing Zion Williamson For The First Time In 647 Days

Zion Williamson and Ja Morant were the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, and it is clear that both have become fantastic players in the league. Zion Williamson is one of the most dominant young big men in the league, while Ja Morant is already a superstar-level player.

Throughout their careers, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson have not been able to face off as often as they should have, due to injuries. The recent game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans was the first time the duo has managed to face off against one another in almost 2 years.

After the game, Ja Morant spoke about what it's like for him to face off against Zion Williamson. He stated that it was "exciting" and added that both are living out their "dream" by playing basketball in the NBA.

"It's exciting man. 2 guys from South Carolina... Being able to live out our dream, playing basketball at the highest level. Being able to provide not only for ourselves but for our families... It's big time, I know we both enjoy it... Being out on the floor together is even better"



Hopefully, we get to see more exciting matchups between Zion Williamson and Ja Morant in the future. They are both extremely electric players, and any game between the Grizzlies and the Pelicans is bound to be exciting.

Some People Believe Ja Morant Should Have Been The No. 1 Pick Over Zion Williamson

Though both Ja Morant and Zion Williamson are fantastic players, there is no doubt that as of right now, Ja Morant is a tier above Zion Williamson. There have been some in 2019 that suggested Ja Morant should have been drafted above Zion Williamson, and as of right now, they seem to be correct.

Y'all remember when I told the world in 2019 that if I were the Pelicans I would have taken Ja Morant with the Number 1 pick? Remember when people called me CRAZY? Don't mind me tho and Carry on...

Hopefully, Zion Williamson can develop into a true superstar in the future, and he definitely still has the potential to become one of the best franchise players in the league.

It remains to be seen which player between Ja Morant and Zion Williamson will end up having the better career. Though Ja Morant definitely has a head start in terms of accolade, Zion Williamson's talent suggest he can be in the same tier in the future.

