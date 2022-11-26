Skip to main content

Ja Morant Reacts To Facing Zion Williamson For The First Time In 647 Days

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
USATSI_19503889

Zion Williamson and Ja Morant were the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, and it is clear that both have become fantastic players in the league. Zion Williamson is one of the most dominant young big men in the league, while Ja Morant is already a superstar-level player.

Throughout their careers, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson have not been able to face off as often as they should have, due to injuries. The recent game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans was the first time the duo has managed to face off against one another in almost 2 years.

After the game, Ja Morant spoke about what it's like for him to face off against Zion Williamson. He stated that it was "exciting" and added that both are living out their "dream" by playing basketball in the NBA.

"It's exciting man. 2 guys from South Carolina... Being able to live out our dream, playing basketball at the highest level. Being able to provide not only for ourselves but for our families... It's big time, I know we both enjoy it... Being out on the floor together is even better" 

Hopefully, we get to see more exciting matchups between Zion Williamson and Ja Morant in the future. They are both extremely electric players, and any game between the Grizzlies and the Pelicans is bound to be exciting.

Some People Believe Ja Morant Should Have Been The No. 1 Pick Over Zion Williamson

Though both Ja Morant and Zion Williamson are fantastic players, there is no doubt that as of right now, Ja Morant is a tier above Zion Williamson. There have been some in 2019 that suggested Ja Morant should have been drafted above Zion Williamson, and as of right now, they seem to be correct.

Y’all remember when I told the world in 2019 that if I were the Pelicans I would have taken Ja Morant with the Number 1 pick? Remember when people called me CRAZY? Don’t mind me tho and Carry on...

Hopefully, Zion Williamson can develop into a true superstar in the future, and he definitely still has the potential to become one of the best franchise players in the league.

It remains to be seen which player between Ja Morant and Zion Williamson will end up having the better career. Though Ja Morant definitely has a head start in terms of accolade, Zion Williamson's talent suggest he can be in the same tier in the future.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_19503889
NBA Media

Ja Morant Reacts To Facing Zion Williamson For The First Time In 647 Days

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return To The Lakers: "He Needs To Stop Dribbling So Much... All Them Turnovers Hurt The Team."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return To The Lakers: "He Needs To Stop Dribbling So Much... All Them Turnovers Hurt The Team."

By Gautam Varier
Steve Kerr Credits The Warriors' Improved Defense For Their Turnaround
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Credits The Warriors' Improved Defense For Their Turnaround

By Gautam Varier
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

LeBron James Says Anthony Davis Was Playing Like The Best Player In The League During The Last Few Games

By Lee Tran
Warriors Fans Are Thrilled After They Beat The Jazz: "We Going Back To Back I've Seen Enough"
NBA Media

Warriors Fans Are Thrilled After They Beat The Jazz: "We Going Back To Back I've Seen Enough"

By Gautam Varier
Watch: Ja Morant And Naji Marshall Talk Trash To Each Other
NBA Media

Watch: Ja Morant And Naji Marshall Talk Trash To Each Other

By Gautam Varier
saddiq bey 3 teams
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Clippers, Mavericks, And Wizards Could Be Interested In Saddiq Bey

By Lee Tran
Steve Kerr Explains The Difference Between Stephen Curry From His Unanimous MVP Season To Now
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Explains The Difference Between Stephen Curry From His Unanimous MVP Season To Now

By Gautam Varier
USATSI_19502417
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Hyped After Team Defeats Spurs: "We're Winning The Chip"

By Lee Tran
Warriors GM Thinks Draymond Green Is Similar To Kobe Bryant As A Teammate
NBA Media

Warriors GM Thinks Draymond Green Is Similar To Kobe Bryant As A Teammate

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Steven Adams Gives His Honest Opinion On North America's Thanksgiving Holiday: "I Think Turkey Is Overrated. It's Too Dry."
NBA Media

Steven Adams Gives His Honest Opinion On North America's Thanksgiving Holiday: "I Think Turkey Is Overrated. It's Too Dry."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
klay poole
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Delivers Honest Take On Jordan Poole's Shooting Struggles

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant Liked A Tweet And Obviously Supported Dwight Howard In A Beef Against Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Liked A Tweet And Obviously Supported Dwight Howard In A Beef Against Shaquille O'Neal

By Orlando Silva
Victor Wembanyama Reveals How Kobe Bryant Is An Inspiration For Him
NBA Media

Victor Wembanyama Reveals How Kobe Bryant Is An Inspiration For Him

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father

By Titan Frey
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed That Sometimes Del Harris Was Forced To Keep A young Kobe Bryant In The Game Because Of Jerry Buss' Influence
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed That Sometimes Del Harris Was Forced To Keep A Young Kobe Bryant In The Game Because Of Jerry Buss' Influence

By Aikansh Chaudhary