Charles Barkley Reveals The First Word That Comes To His Mind When He Thinks Of Shaquille O'Neal

Charles Barkley revealed the first word that came to his mind when he thinks of the Los Angeles Lakers star and his Inside the NBA co-analyst, Shaquille O'Neal, and it isn't a superb baller if that's what you thought.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event centering around O'Neal's documentary 'Shaq', the former NBA star shared a few words that rings clear when the question was popped.

"Funny"

"Hilarious"



"Great businessman"

"Great, great, great player"

"Hall of Famer"

It's no surprise that Barkley had only the nicest of things to say. The duo have been on the show and have spent considerable time to know how they are as people and for someone like O'Neal who has always been larger than life, Barkley's words serve as synonyms for the big man's traits.

Shaquille O'Neal's Fans Will Know A Lot More About Their Star In HBO Max's 'Shaq'

Directed by Robert Alexander, the four-part docuseries on HBO Max provides an inside look at O’Neal’s life to his stardom in the NBA.

The first episode sheds light on his family life and how he and his siblings were raised by his mother, Lucille, and his strict stepfather, Philip Harrison.

It also follows the Lakers star's early basketball challenges. Following three years as a star at LSU, O’Neal would become the first pick in the 1992 NBA Draft kickstarting his journey to becoming an eminent sports figure.

The official synopsis, per HBO, reads:



Featuring a series of revealing interviews with O’Neal, SHAQ tells the story of a basketball legend unlike any other, whose larger-than-life personality transcended the sport and transformed him into a cultural icon. The documentary series chronicles Shaq’s ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships

This isn't necessarily the first documentary on the player as he was also the subject of discussion in a ten-episode series by TNT in 2020. Titled 'Shaq Life', the crisp episodes narrated by Samuel L. Jackson focuses on O'Neal as a player, a businessman, a DJ, an MMA fighter, and even as a family man.

Like the man himself, 'Shaq' and 'Shaq Life' both mirror his persona as a fun-loving man who also offers some great analysis on the players and basketball in general when he's on one of the famous shows on TNT.

Episodes of 'Shaq' will be available to watch on HBO Max. Episode 1 is in the books.

