Shams Charania's name made the rounds around the NBA recently and not for huge news that he broke or the announcement of a new show involving him. The young NBA insider has been known for these things, but fans were also shocked after 'discovering' that he has a burner account.

In recent hours, fans found the alleged burner account of Charania, which is one of the most famous accounts on NBA Twitter: Hoop Central. After a post was deleted, showing a comment made by Draymond Green and what appeared to be Shams' Instagram account, many fans were convinced the Twitter account belongs to him.

Charania hasn't spoken about this, but there isn't much he can do once NBA fans start believing that he's the owner of this account. Of course, this sparked a big reaction from fans and some remembered some wild moments involving this account.

Shams Charania’s Alleged Burner Account Made An Epic Joke About Adrian Wojnarowski

Now that the rumors are coming every minute, many fans brought up the recipes, pointing out some fun tweets and jokes this account created over the years, and the results are quite interesting. One of the biggest happened when they posted a picture of Adrian Wojnarowski behind Chiney Ogwumike, using an interesting caption.

"I always knew Woj was a dawg," one tweet was captioned with.

There are other examples of Hoop Central sharing some wild tweets with the public, including one that trashed Stephen Curry during the 2018-19 NBA season after the Chef missed a dunk.

They also trolled Russell Westbrook after a bad game, calling him 'Westbrick'. Just like these, there are more instances where this Twitter account created some curious tweets, trolling players and sometimes taking things too far.

Again, this appears to be only speculation right now. It's not confirmed that Shams actually owns this Twitter account, but NBA fans are having the most fun with this possibility.

