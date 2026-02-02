Charles Barkley Wants To Be Cremated In Arizona When He Dies: “I’m Never Leaving”

Charles Barkley explains why Arizona will always be his final home.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Phoenix Suns former player Charles Barkley in attendance against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Charles Barkley has never been subtle, and even when talking about the end of his life, he delivers the message with trademark honesty and humor. Speaking on the Destination Golf podcast, Charles Barkley made it clear where his heart truly lies.

“I got traded to Phoenix in 1992. Thank God. I got out of Philly. And when I leave here, I’m going to be cremated. I’m never leaving Arizona. We’ve got the best golf courses in the world. Especially, we’ve got the best public golf courses in the world.”

“There are a lot of great golf courses in places, but most of them are private. But I would put Phoenix up against any part of the country for its public golf courses.”

“What’s really crazy is I was going to go to Florida or Arizona, and Florida was actually the leader in the clubhouse, to be honest with you. I looked at five houses in Florida one day.”

“When I got to the last house, it was almost dark, but I could see something moving. I said, lady, I think there’s something moving over there. She said, oh, that’s an alligator. I said, what, excuse me? She said, that’s in the front yard. And she said, unless you’ve got little dogs or kids, it won’t matter.”

“I said, got both. So Arizona it is. And I moved here when I retired, and I’m never leaving.”

Barkley’s connection to the state has grown over the past three decades. What began as a late-career NBA stop turned into a permanent home. Barkley was traded to the Phoenix Suns in 1992, a move that immediately paid dividends on the court, including an MVP season and a Finals run. Off the court, it changed his life entirely.

After retiring in 2000, Barkley chose to settle down in Arizona, and he has now lived there for more than 25 years. By his own admission, he never looked back. The climate, the lifestyle, and especially the golf culture locked him in.

Golf is central to Barkley’s Arizona love affair. The accessibility matters to him. It’s not just about luxury or exclusivity, but being able to play world-class courses without needing a private membership. That balance fits Barkley’s personality perfectly.

Barkley’s Arizona roots are also reflected in where he’s chosen to live. The NBA legend turned television analyst has a reported net worth of around $80 million, built through NBA earnings, broadcasting, and smart investments. One of those investments is his longtime Scottsdale mansion, which he purchased in the late 1990s for roughly $2.2 million.

Over the years, listings for the property have ranged anywhere from $2.9 million to as high as $8.9 million, depending on market conditions. Built in 1994 and spread across more than two acres, the estate features over 8,600 square feet of living space, luxury amenities, and resort-style outdoor areas that perfectly fit Barkley’s Arizona lifestyle.

Now 61, Barkley has built his post-playing life around Arizona, splitting time between golf, television, and enjoying retirement on his own terms. Even his joking comment about cremation carries a deeper meaning. Phoenix isn’t just where he lives. It’s where he belongs.

For Charles Barkley, Arizona isn’t a stop. It’s home, forever.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Chuck Cooper poses for a picture. A Hotel Didn’t Allow The First African-American Drafted Into NBA To Stay With His Celtics Teammates
Next Article Nov 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Clippers vs. 76ers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like