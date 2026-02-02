Charles Barkley Wants To Be Cremated In Arizona When He Dies: “I’m Never Leaving”

Charles Barkley has never been subtle, and even when talking about the end of his life, he delivers the message with trademark honesty and humor. Speaking on the Destination Golf podcast, Charles Barkley made it clear where his heart truly lies.

“I got traded to Phoenix in 1992. Thank God. I got out of Philly. And when I leave here, I’m going to be cremated. I’m never leaving Arizona. We’ve got the best golf courses in the world. Especially, we’ve got the best public golf courses in the world.”

“There are a lot of great golf courses in places, but most of them are private. But I would put Phoenix up against any part of the country for its public golf courses.”

“What’s really crazy is I was going to go to Florida or Arizona, and Florida was actually the leader in the clubhouse, to be honest with you. I looked at five houses in Florida one day.”

“When I got to the last house, it was almost dark, but I could see something moving. I said, lady, I think there’s something moving over there. She said, oh, that’s an alligator. I said, what, excuse me? She said, that’s in the front yard. And she said, unless you’ve got little dogs or kids, it won’t matter.”

“I said, got both. So Arizona it is. And I moved here when I retired, and I’m never leaving.”

Barkley’s connection to the state has grown over the past three decades. What began as a late-career NBA stop turned into a permanent home. Barkley was traded to the Phoenix Suns in 1992, a move that immediately paid dividends on the court, including an MVP season and a Finals run. Off the court, it changed his life entirely.

After retiring in 2000, Barkley chose to settle down in Arizona, and he has now lived there for more than 25 years. By his own admission, he never looked back. The climate, the lifestyle, and especially the golf culture locked him in.

Golf is central to Barkley’s Arizona love affair. The accessibility matters to him. It’s not just about luxury or exclusivity, but being able to play world-class courses without needing a private membership. That balance fits Barkley’s personality perfectly.

Barkley’s Arizona roots are also reflected in where he’s chosen to live. The NBA legend turned television analyst has a reported net worth of around $80 million, built through NBA earnings, broadcasting, and smart investments. One of those investments is his longtime Scottsdale mansion, which he purchased in the late 1990s for roughly $2.2 million.

Over the years, listings for the property have ranged anywhere from $2.9 million to as high as $8.9 million, depending on market conditions. Built in 1994 and spread across more than two acres, the estate features over 8,600 square feet of living space, luxury amenities, and resort-style outdoor areas that perfectly fit Barkley’s Arizona lifestyle.

Now 61, Barkley has built his post-playing life around Arizona, splitting time between golf, television, and enjoying retirement on his own terms. Even his joking comment about cremation carries a deeper meaning. Phoenix isn’t just where he lives. It’s where he belongs.

For Charles Barkley, Arizona isn’t a stop. It’s home, forever.