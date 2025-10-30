Charles Barkley: “When People Criticize Players Today, It’s Called Hating. That’s Why These Bums Be Driving Me Crazy.”

Charles Barkley blasts modern players for being too sensitive to criticism.

Vishwesha Kumar
2 Min Read
Phoenix Suns former player Charles Barkley in attendance at Footprint Center.
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Charles Barkley has never been one to hold back, and his latest comments on Inside the NBA reminded everyone why he remains one of the most brutally honest voices in basketball. The Hall of Famer took aim at the mindset of today’s NBA players, arguing that modern athletes are too sensitive and unwilling to accept criticism from coaches, media, or even teammates.

“You know, Ernie, it’s interesting when you talk about coaching. Coaches in my day, when the coach criticized you, was called good coaching. When people criticize players today, it’s called hating. And that’s why these bums be driving me crazy. Like, a coach’s job is to criticize. It ain’t criticism. It’s coaching.”

It was classic Barkley, blunt, funny, and full of truth. The TNT analyst has long been vocal about how the culture around the NBA has changed. In his view, the line between “coaching” and “hating” has been blurred by a generation of players who are too thin-skinned to take hard feedback.

Barkley’s comments cut to a larger conversation about how player empowerment and social media have reshaped the modern NBA. Today’s stars have more control, influence, and direct access to fans than ever before. But with that power, Barkley believes, has come a loss of accountability.

At its core, Barkley’s rant isn’t about being old-fashioned; it’s about toughness. The ability to take criticism, learn from it, and improve is what separates professionals from the rest.

Charles Barkley came up in an era where coaches like Billy Cunningham, Lenny Wilkens, and even Pat Riley demanded discipline and accountability. Those coaches didn’t care about being liked. They cared about winning. And players respected that.

Today, Barkley worries that too many stars crave validation over growth, a mindset that, in his eyes, is holding the league back.

That’s Charles Barkley in a nutshell: no filters, no fear, and always saying what everyone else is too scared to admit.

Chris Paul Says No One Will Ever Catch John Stockton's Assists Record
