Tyronn Lue Has Been A ‘Recurring Character’ In The NBA Poker Scandal

Tyronn Lue was reportedly in attendance at one of Chauncey Billups’ alleged rigged poker games in Las Vegas.

Nico Martinez
5 Min Read
Tyronn Lue
Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Tyronn Lue’s name has now surfaced in connection with Chauncey Billups’ ongoing poker scandal. According to Pablo Torre, the Los Angeles Clippers head coach was reportedly present at one of Billups’ poker games in Las Vegas back in April 2019, the same event now under investigation for allegedly involving rigged equipment and fraudulent play.

“According to multiple sources with direct knowledge of that April 2019 game in Vegas, another ‘face card’ in attendance was current Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue,” Torre said. “At the time, Lue was an assistant coach for the Clippers. Now, sources say that Lue did not play at the same table as Chauncey Billups, the man he recently called his best friend, and the same man whom Lue would go on to hire as a Clippers assistant in 2020, once he landed the head coaching job.”

While the report does not accuse Lue of wrongdoing, it adds a new layer to an already complex and controversial story. His presence at the game has raised eyebrows around the league given his close friendship with Billups and his well-known passion for poker. Sources have described the event as part of a larger, high-stakes poker scene tied to NBA circles, blurring the line between harmless gambling and potential criminal activity.

“But here’s the open secret around the NBA: Ty Lue lives in Vegas during the offseason. He also loves poker. He’s often seen at what many insiders consider the nexus of the NBA poker world, the Aria High Limit Bar, often alongside another retired NBA player, Damon Jones,” Torre added.

The entire poker scheme was a well-orchestrated operation, stretching across hundreds of people to defraud millions of dollars from victims. Chauncey Billups, Damon Jones, and Terry Rozier were arrested for their part in it, and it seems Tyronn Lue’s hands may not be so clean.

While his involvement has yet to be proven, his ties run deep to those implicated. Even if he was not part of the operation, he might have known what was happening behind the scenes.

This type of controversy would destabilize most locker rooms, but the Clippers are already dealing with another major scandal. As Lue’s potential involvement with Billups threatens to deepen, the franchise is still waiting for a ruling from the NBA on the Aspiration case, which has exposed both the owner and the team’s star in a potential conspiracy to circumvent the salary cap.

For the Clippers, the walls are closing in from both sides, and this time more than just the NBA is involved. If it is discovered that Lue was part of the poker operation or connected to any other illegal activity, the FBI will come for him just like they came for Billups and Rozier.

For a Clippers team with championship ambitions, this would be the worst-case scenario. They need all hands on deck for the battles to come, and losing their head coach now would be a setback they cannot afford.

For now, Tyronn Lue remains on the sidelines while the investigation continues to unfold. No formal charges have been filed against him, but the allegations are creating serious tension around the Clippers organization. With so many names already exposed in the FBI’s growing case, the line between rumor and reality is getting harder to separate. If Lue’s involvement turns out to be more than a coincidence, it could shake the foundation of the franchise and mark one of the darkest moments in recent NBA history. Until the facts are clear, all eyes will stay on Los Angeles, where every move will be under the microscope.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Phoenix Suns former player Charles Barkley in attendance at Footprint Center. Charles Barkley: “When People Criticize Players Today, It’s Called Hating. That’s Why These Bums Be Driving Me Crazy.”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like