Tyronn Lue Has Been A ‘Recurring Character’ In The NBA Poker Scandal

Tyronn Lue’s name has now surfaced in connection with Chauncey Billups’ ongoing poker scandal. According to Pablo Torre, the Los Angeles Clippers head coach was reportedly present at one of Billups’ poker games in Las Vegas back in April 2019, the same event now under investigation for allegedly involving rigged equipment and fraudulent play.

“According to multiple sources with direct knowledge of that April 2019 game in Vegas, another ‘face card’ in attendance was current Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue,” Torre said. “At the time, Lue was an assistant coach for the Clippers. Now, sources say that Lue did not play at the same table as Chauncey Billups, the man he recently called his best friend, and the same man whom Lue would go on to hire as a Clippers assistant in 2020, once he landed the head coaching job.”

While the report does not accuse Lue of wrongdoing, it adds a new layer to an already complex and controversial story. His presence at the game has raised eyebrows around the league given his close friendship with Billups and his well-known passion for poker. Sources have described the event as part of a larger, high-stakes poker scene tied to NBA circles, blurring the line between harmless gambling and potential criminal activity.

“But here’s the open secret around the NBA: Ty Lue lives in Vegas during the offseason. He also loves poker. He’s often seen at what many insiders consider the nexus of the NBA poker world, the Aria High Limit Bar, often alongside another retired NBA player, Damon Jones,” Torre added.

The entire poker scheme was a well-orchestrated operation, stretching across hundreds of people to defraud millions of dollars from victims. Chauncey Billups, Damon Jones, and Terry Rozier were arrested for their part in it, and it seems Tyronn Lue’s hands may not be so clean.

While his involvement has yet to be proven, his ties run deep to those implicated. Even if he was not part of the operation, he might have known what was happening behind the scenes.

This type of controversy would destabilize most locker rooms, but the Clippers are already dealing with another major scandal. As Lue’s potential involvement with Billups threatens to deepen, the franchise is still waiting for a ruling from the NBA on the Aspiration case, which has exposed both the owner and the team’s star in a potential conspiracy to circumvent the salary cap.

For the Clippers, the walls are closing in from both sides, and this time more than just the NBA is involved. If it is discovered that Lue was part of the poker operation or connected to any other illegal activity, the FBI will come for him just like they came for Billups and Rozier.

For a Clippers team with championship ambitions, this would be the worst-case scenario. They need all hands on deck for the battles to come, and losing their head coach now would be a setback they cannot afford.

For now, Tyronn Lue remains on the sidelines while the investigation continues to unfold. No formal charges have been filed against him, but the allegations are creating serious tension around the Clippers organization. With so many names already exposed in the FBI’s growing case, the line between rumor and reality is getting harder to separate. If Lue’s involvement turns out to be more than a coincidence, it could shake the foundation of the franchise and mark one of the darkest moments in recent NBA history. Until the facts are clear, all eyes will stay on Los Angeles, where every move will be under the microscope.