Shaquille O’Neal Says Dirk Nowitzki Wasn’t A Power Forward In Heated All-Time Debate

Shaquille O’Neal and Reggie Miller got into a heated debate about player positions during a recent broadcast. The discussion started when Shaq asked whether Dirk Nowitzki should be considered a power forward, sparking an argument that quickly turned into a larger conversation about how modern positions are defined.

“Is Dirk a power forward?” asked O’Neal on Rushmore.

“Yes,” replied Miller.

“No the f*** he’s not,” said Shaq. “He has no power to his game, he’s a three.”

O’Neal then expanded the conversation to other stars, questioning the way players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant are classified.

“LeBron is the point guard, right?” asked O’Neal.

“He’s a three, a small forward,” Miller answered.

“He’s not. He’s the one or the two,” Shaq countered.

“Then what is Kevin Durant?” asked Miller.

“Durant is a two/three,” said O’Neal.

“Durant is a small forward, and now he’s a power forward, in today’s game,” Miller replied.

Shaq’s definition of “power forward” is very literal. To him, the term only applies to players who rely on size and strength around the rim. His examples include legends like Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, both known for their physical dominance and toughness in the paint.

So when Shaq thinks about the greatest power forward ever, he looks beyond just rings or accolades. He favors players who stay true to the position, which is why Dirk Nowitzki doesn’t quite fit his definition.

At 7’0” and 245 pounds, Dirk had the size to dominate near the basket, but he built his game from the outside in. His signature one-legged fadeaway became one of the most unstoppable moves in basketball, helping redefine what it meant to play the power forward position.

The result was a Hall of Fame career as an NBA champion, MVP, and 14-time All-Star, with averages of 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game on 47.1% shooting.

While Dirk may not have been a traditional power forward, he thrived at the position thanks to elite shot-making, instincts, and an unmatched work ethic that extended his career well beyond expectations. By the end, his legacy in Dallas was cemented, and his impact on the evolution of the game was undeniable.

As for who truly deserves the title of “greatest power forward ever,” that remains subjective. Some would say Giannis Antetokounmpo, others might name Dennis Rodman. For Shaq, it’s Duncan and Garnett without question.

Regardless of where Dirk ranks, his career stands alongside the best of them. He transformed what was possible for big men in basketball, proving that finesse could dominate just as effectively as power ever did.

Dirk Nowitzki changed the game forever. Whether or not he fits Shaq’s traditional definition of a power forward doesn’t really matter, because his impact is beyond position. He paved the way for the modern big man, showing that touch, skill, and spacing could be just as powerful as brute strength. No matter how you define him, Dirk’s legacy is one of greatness, and his name will always belong in the same conversation as Duncan, Garnett, and every other legend who shaped the position.