Rockets Come Up With Massive Win Against Cavaliers: Prove They Are Legitimate Title-Contenders

The Houston Rockets went to Cleveland on Wednesday night hoping to prove themselves against a legitimate title contender. They left with what might be their most convincing win so far. Alperen Sengun delivered a monster 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Kevin Durant added 20 points.

Houston took control of the game on both ends, earning a 114-104 victory. This win extended their streak to five and improved their record to 10-1 after losing the first two games of the season, and they seem to be on the right track right now. For most of the night, Houston controlled, building multiple double-digit leads.

They survived the Cavaliers‘ push in the fourth quarter and closed the game like a team that expects to win. Aaron Holiday scored 14 of his 18 points in the final period and was the main factor behind their survival. Jabari Smith Jr. contributed 14 points and nine rebounds. Amen Thompson continued to shine with 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and five steals.

Cleveland made it very close at the end. Donovan Mitchell scored 19 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and De’Andre Hunter led the Cavs with 25 points. However, Houston’s clutch plays were too much for the Cavs.

Even as Cleveland cut a 22-point deficit to only one point, Houston calmly answered with key baskets from Sengun and Thompson to secure the win. The Rockets are for real, and here are three major takeaways after this matchup to explain why.

Alperen Sengun Is Playing Like a Top-Tier Star

Sengun scored 28 points (10-for-17 FG, 8-for-10 FT) and grabbed 11 rebounds, but his impact went beyond the box score. He was a key cog in every important Rockets run. He also recorded seven assists, which was tied for the highest in the game, and forced five turnovers, including one steal and one block.

Houston out-rebounded Cleveland 51-39 overall and 16-10 on the offensive boards, with Sengun playing a central role in that success. His strong start helped Houston secure a 57-40 lead at halftime, where he scored 10 points and collected six boards in just the first two quarters. The Turkish big man is also showing experience.

When the Cavs cut the lead to 77-76, he answered immediately with a tough inside finish to stop their momentum, which is what you would expect from a star big man. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley combined for 16 rebounds but only scored 26 points on 11-for-22 shooting, while Sengun controlled much of the pace in the paint on both ends.

Houston’s Depth Keeps Showing Up, Especially In The Clutch

Aaron Holiday’s performance in the fourth quarter was the key moment of the game. He ended with 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-5 from three-point range, and a perfect 5-for-5 from the foul line. All four of his made threes came during moments when Cleveland’s defense dropped off, and Houston’s bench outscored the Cavs 34-22, providing the energy the starters needed to finish strong.

The Rockets’ bench had only one turnover in 62 minutes combined. Clint Capela added 5 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in just 14 minutes, while Reed Sheppard chipped in with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting and two threes. Even Josh Okogie and Jae’Sean Tate, who didn’t score much, made important defensive plays that kept Cleveland from taking the lead.

Houston’s depth continues to look like a major advantage for them, consistently winning their minutes no matter the opponent. That is the hallmark of a championship team.

Houston’s Defense Always Sets the Tone

The Rockets’ defensive intensity was evident in the stats: they forced 12 Cavaliers turnovers, recorded 9 steals, and blocked 4 shots. Amen Thompson alone had five steals, and Steven Adams and Clint Capela clogged the lanes, collecting 17 rebounds together and helping Houston hold Cleveland to just 44% shooting and 31% from three.

Houston’s physical play was also shown in drawing fouls and dominating on the boards. They shot 27 free throws (making 23) compared to Cleveland’s 32 attempts, but they were much more efficient at 85% to the Cavs’ 63%.

The flagrant foul from Jabari Smith Jr. and technicals in the first half set a tense tone, but Houston thrived in that environment and never backed down. This reflects a team capable of winning tough games now and aiming to win again in May.