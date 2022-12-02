Skip to main content

Charles Oakley Punched Clippers Player During The Shootaround For Disrespecting Him: “I Don’t Care If You’re In The White House Or The Outhouse, I’m Comin’ To Get You."

Charles Oakley Punched Clippers Player During The Shootaround For Disrespecting Him: “I Don’t Care If You’re In The White House Or The Outhouse, I’m Comin’ To Get You."

Over the years, the level of physicality has certainly gone down in the NBA. There was a time when players used to get into heated altercations with each other on the court, and more often than not, it turned into full-fledged brawls. One former NBA player who had his fair share of fights in the NBA was Charles Oakley.

Charles Oakley spent 19 seasons in the NBA. Although his best years in the league came when he was part of the New York Knicks, he donned jerseys of several teams. During his time with the Toronto Raptors, Oakley was a veteran and was out of his prime.

But that didn't mean he would let anyone disrespect him for whatever reason. After all, he once poured a whole bottle of Jack Daniels on a teammate who hid it.

Charles Oakley Punched Jeff McInnis

Punching people is something that Oakley has done several times in his career. Former NBA player John Salley once revealed that he got punched by Oakley for saying Kobe Bryant was better than Michael Jordan.

Another former NBA player who had to take on the wrath of Oakley was Jeff McInnis. Oakley punched McInnis during a shootaround for apparently disrespecting him.

The fight broke out between the two players who because of a woman who knew them both. Oakley was obviously fined and suspended for doing so. In an interview with GQ, Oakley revealed his message for McInnis after their beef started.

Via GQ:

That last punch was from something else. He disrespected me. So I told him, same way I did Barkley, next time I see you, I don’t care if you’re in the White House or the outhouse, I’m comin’ to get you.

Oak stayed true to his words and indeed punched McInnis regardless of the place where the Clippers player was. Although it cost him some money, he got his revenge and would have felt good about it.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Charles Oakley Punched Clippers Player During The Shootaround For Disrespecting Him: “I Don’t Care If You’re In The White House Or The Outhouse, I’m Comin’ To Get You."
NBA Media

Charles Oakley Punched Clippers Player During The Shootaround For Disrespecting Him: “I Don’t Care If You’re In The White House Or The Outhouse, I’m Comin’ To Get You."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Paul Pierce Thinks Jayson Tatum Is A Better Player Than Kevin Durant Right Now
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Thinks Jayson Tatum Is A Better Player Than Kevin Durant Right Now

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Bill Simmons Suggests Blockbuster Trades For The Chicago Bulls: DeMar DeRozan And Nikola Vucevic To The Lakers, Zach LaVine To The Knicks
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Suggests Blockbuster Trades For The Chicago Bulls: DeMar DeRozan And Nikola Vucevic To The Lakers, Zach LaVine To The Knicks

By Aaron Abhishek
The All-NBA Kardashian Team Would Have Won The NBA Championship
NBA Media

The All-NBA Kardashian Team Would Have Won The NBA Championship

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Can Land Five Players In A 3-Team Mega Trade
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Can Land Five Players In A 3-Team Mega Trade

By Orlando Silva
Jaylen Brown's Cold Reaction To Playing In Front Of Prince William And Princess Kate At TD Garden
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown's Cold Reaction To Playing In Front Of Prince William And Princess Kate At TD Garden

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
3 Players The Golden State Warriors Could Trade This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Players The Golden State Warriors Could Trade This Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Fans React To Luka Doncic's Poor Defense In Loss To Detroit Pistons
NBA Media

Fans React To Luka Doncic's Poor Defense In Loss To Detroit Pistons

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Patrick Beverley Hung Out In Phoenix And Didn't Have Any Problems When Suns Players Saw Him
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Hung Out In Phoenix And Didn't Have Any Problems When Suns Players Saw Him

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Patrick Beverley’s Comment About Chris Paul Goes Viral Because Of His Affair With Kim Kardashian
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley’s Comment About Chris Paul Goes Viral Because Of His Affair With Kim Kardashian

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Allen Iverson Reveals He Was Embarrassed After Iconic Ty Lue Step-Over
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Reveals He Was Embarrassed After Iconic Ty Lue Step-Over

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dennis Rodman Once Revealed He Only Dated White Women Because Of Receiving Bad Treatment From Black Women
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Once Revealed He Only Dated White Women Because Of Receiving Bad Treatment From Black Women

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Milwaukee Bucks

By Aaron Abhishek
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Mock Chris Paul And Devin Booker Because Of Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner: "Dynamic Duos"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Mock Chris Paul And Devin Booker Because Of Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner: "Dynamic Duos"

By Aikansh Chaudhary