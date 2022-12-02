Charles Oakley Punched Clippers Player During The Shootaround For Disrespecting Him: “I Don’t Care If You’re In The White House Or The Outhouse, I’m Comin’ To Get You."

Credit: Fadeaway World

Over the years, the level of physicality has certainly gone down in the NBA. There was a time when players used to get into heated altercations with each other on the court, and more often than not, it turned into full-fledged brawls. One former NBA player who had his fair share of fights in the NBA was Charles Oakley.

Charles Oakley spent 19 seasons in the NBA. Although his best years in the league came when he was part of the New York Knicks, he donned jerseys of several teams. During his time with the Toronto Raptors, Oakley was a veteran and was out of his prime.

But that didn't mean he would let anyone disrespect him for whatever reason. After all, he once poured a whole bottle of Jack Daniels on a teammate who hid it.

Charles Oakley Punched Jeff McInnis

Punching people is something that Oakley has done several times in his career. Former NBA player John Salley once revealed that he got punched by Oakley for saying Kobe Bryant was better than Michael Jordan.

Another former NBA player who had to take on the wrath of Oakley was Jeff McInnis. Oakley punched McInnis during a shootaround for apparently disrespecting him.

The fight broke out between the two players who because of a woman who knew them both. Oakley was obviously fined and suspended for doing so. In an interview with GQ, Oakley revealed his message for McInnis after their beef started.

Via GQ:

That last punch was from something else. He disrespected me. So I told him, same way I did Barkley, next time I see you, I don’t care if you’re in the White House or the outhouse, I’m comin’ to get you.

Oak stayed true to his words and indeed punched McInnis regardless of the place where the Clippers player was. Although it cost him some money, he got his revenge and would have felt good about it.

