John Salley Says Charles Oakley Punched Him For Saying Kobe Bryant Was Better Than Michael Jordan

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Michael Jordan - Kobe Bryant debate is definitely huge among NBA fans. Both players were midrange shot creators that were also known for their winning mentality and delivering in the clutch. Kobe Bryant also notably based his game on Michael Jordan.

There's no doubt that most people would agree that Michael Jordan was better than Kobe Bryant. However, there are definitely some people that think Kobe Bryant is more skilled, with John Salley notably stating that if Michael Jordan was "Tide", Kobe Bryant would be "Tide Plus".

I usually tell people, if you want to make ‘em soap detergent, Michael would be Tide and Kobe would be Tide+. So I said, “Are you going to be the next Michael Jordan?” He goes, no I’m gonna be the first Kobe Bryant. I said what do you want out of this game? He said, I want to be the greatest player that ever played this game. I was like, wow, that’s a trip.” There’s a guy called Michael Jordan, and I keep fussing he’s not the greatest, I know he’s the greatest. I just have to say, cause everybody else says it, so I have to say something different. But I know Mike is the greatest, but Kobe is right along. I told Michael, at 27 years old, and he (Kobe) was 27, I think he would have gave it to him. Got punched in the stomach for it, but I told him.

Recently, John Salley told a story about how he was once punched by Charles Oakley for saying that Kobe Bryant was better than Michael Jordan. He noted that he never saw it coming.

Dave Chapelle walks up with Chris Tucker and he [Tucker] goes, ‘He’s [Salley] your man. Michael, right here, right here. One time, Michael or Kobe, which one?’ “And I looked at Michael, and [Charles] Oakley’s over here [right side], I don’t even see him put his glass down. “It’s all black people inside the booth. I said, ‘Money [Jordan], at 27, young fella would give you the business.’ And Oakley came out of nowhere and knocked all air out of me. … You ever get punched and don’t see the punch coming... He hit me so hard, man. “And Michael was like, ‘You know Sal crazy, he just messing with everybody.’ I was trying to act like I was laughing, trying to find air. I was like, ‘Give me air!’ I’m glad there was no women understanding what we’re saying, just looked like boys playing.”

There is no doubt that this is a crazy story to hear, and it is insane to hear that John Salley got punched over the Kobe Bryant - Michael Jordan debate. Charles Oakley was well-known as an enforcer with a tough personality during his time in the league, so it's not wholly unexpected.

Kobe Bryant And Michael Jordan Had A Fantastic Relationship

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan might often be compared, but they actually had a good relationship with one another. Once, Kobe Bryant called Michael Jordan his "big brother", adding that he wouldn't have won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers without Jordan's guidance.

"He's like my big brother," Bryant said. "I truly hate having discussions about who would win one-on-one. You heard fans saying, 'Hey, Kob, you beat Michael one-on-one.' I feel like, yo, what you get from me is from him. I don't get five championships here without him because he guided me so much and gave so much great advice."

There is no doubt that both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are all-time greats, who had an immense impact on the sport. They are highly regarded among both players and fans.

There may never be another player like Michael Jordan in the future. However, Kobe Bryant definitely came close to reaching that standard, and to some, he was even better than Jordan.