Darvin Ham’s Cold-Blooded Response To Russell Westbrook Saying That Coming Off The Bench Caused His Injury: "You Have To Be Prepared To Do Whatever Your Team Needs You To Do... That's Called Being A Professional."

Two games into the 2022-23 NBA season, and it's safe to say the Los Angeles Lakers are living their first crisis. The Purple and Gold landed in this season hoping to bounce back after a terrible 2021-22 NBA campaign, but so far, the situation hasn't gotten any better for him. They competed against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers but couldn't get the win in either game, sitting at 0-2 right now.

As expected, their fans aren't happy with this situation and have already sent messages to the players and the front office, as they want to see something different this year. LeBron James, and especially Anthony Davis, have played great so far, but that won't be enough if the Lakers want to compete for the championship.

Following a terrible 2-point performance, Russell Westbrook was on the receiving end of criticism again, and it doesn't look like the player will escape from that one more year. Fans want to see a move that changes everything for the Lakers, but we're yet to see it, as Rob Pelinka is trying to play his cards properly.

Darvin Ham’s Cold-Blooded Response To Russell Westbrook Saying That Coming Off The Bench Caused His Injury

Meanwhile, Russ' relationship with the rest of the team, or at least with the head coach, has taken a hit after the player was sent to the bench in the preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. During that game, Westbrook picked up a hamstring injury, which he attributed to the fact that he came off the bench, but Darvin Ham wasn't having any of that.

Via ESPN:

"Let me be clear with this," Ham said before his team fell to the LA Clippers 103-97 on Thursday night. "The Lakers, myself, my staff, we would in no way, shape or form put a player or an employee in harm's way. Physically, mentally, spiritually. We don't stand for that. We're not about that. That's not who we are."

The rookie head coach admits that he and Westbrook moved on from that, but he doubled down on his comments, stating that Russ needs to be ready to do whatever he's told to do if that's what the coach considers will help the team win some games.

"He's been around a long time. He's been a high-level player for a very long time. So, I know what that's about and how that is," Ham said. "But on the other hand, you have to be prepared to do whatever your team needs you to do. And that's called being a professional. So, however we choose to use him, there has to be a willingness there to sacrifice for your teammates and overall good of the team if that course of action is going to lead to success."

The Lakers are now 0-2, and even though they've shown flashes of a competitive team, it's still not enough to beat the top dogs in the West. If Westbrook doesn't step up and help his teammates, the job will be harder for them. Hopefully, this will be the end of this, but nobody knows when it comes to Russ and the Lakers.

The next game is this Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Perhaps another loss to Damian Lillard and co. would lead Ham to make more difficult decisions and send Westbrook to the bench again. A 0-3 start, knowing how hard the calendar is for the Lakers in their first seven games, would set the alarms at Crypto.com Arena.