Debunking Alleged Footage Of 16-Year-Old LeBron James Dunking On Michael Jordan In 2001

LeBron James and Michael Jordan sharing a court in 2001 has always been part of NBA history. Now, a viral clip claiming to show a 16-year-old LeBron dunking on Jordan has reignited that story. The problem is pretty simple, as the footage shared is not of LeBron.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @courtsidebuzzig

The video circulating online is widely misidentified. The actual clip comes from a 1999 camp run by Jordan, and the player in the video is Cedric Moodie, not LeBron James. Moodie, who played at Ball State, is the one seen attacking the rim and finishing over Jordan. The timeline alone exposes the issue. The clip predates the 2001 run where LeBron, still in high school, faced NBA players in pickup games.

That does not mean LeBron’s stories are false. He has consistently spoken about those legendary runs. On the New Heights podcast in 2024, he recalled being 16 and sharing the floor with names like Antoine Walker, Penny Hardaway, Ron Artest, and Michael Finley. When asked who guarded him, LeBron’s answer was direct: Nobody. Antonie Walker described LeBron as unguardable during that stretch.

LeBron has also claimed that when he and Jordan ended up on the same team during those sessions, they did not lose a game. That part of the story has been echoed by multiple people who were around those runs. The hype around a teenage LeBron dominating NBA veterans is real. His physical profile, even at that age, stood out immediately.

But the viral dunk clip is not proof of that dominance. This is not the first time basketball lore has been distorted by missing footage. A similar case involves Jordan Crawford, who once claimed he dunked on LeBron at a 2009 Nike camp.

According to Crawford, Nike confiscated the tapes, turning the moment into a myth. Whether that clip exists or not, it shows how quickly stories grow when there is no clear video evidence.

In LeBron’s case, there likely were moments where he scored on or even dunked around NBA players during those runs. Pickup games are unpredictable, and elite players get caught all the time. But without verified footage, attaching a random clip to that story creates confusion.

The Cedric Moodie clip highlights how easy it is to mislabel history. One viral post, and suddenly a different player’s highlight becomes part of LeBron’s legacy. For casual fans, the distinction gets lost. For anyone tracking the timeline, the error is obvious.

The bigger picture remains unchanged. LeBron James entered those runs as a teenager and held his own against established pros. By the time he reached the NBA, the league already knew what was coming.

The viral clip does not change that. It only shows how quickly myths can attach themselves to real stories. There may be footage out there of LeBron doing something similar, but this is not it.