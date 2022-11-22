Dennis Rodman Told The Wild Story Of How He Lost His Virginity For $20

Credit: Fadeaway World

If there's a wild story to be found in the history of the NBA, chances are it's got something to do with Dennis Rodman. The 5-time champion was arguably the best rebounder the game had ever seen. He established himself as a legend following his association with the Chicago Bulls and his massive contributions to their second three-peat. As tenacious and intense as Rodman was on the court though, he was equally, if not more wild off of it.

Rodman had a troubled childhood, one that saw him deal with loss and poverty at a very young age. He beat the odds and became an NBA superstar, and completely turned his life around. And once he made it to the top, he wasn't living by anybody's rules. Rodman said he was going to marry himself, and his lifestyle would give pause to even the most seasoned party animals in the world.

And throughout it all, there were lots of women. Rodman dated Carmen Electra, whose pictures still have fans going crazy in 2022. He was also with the iconic Madonna for a time, who he claims wanted to have his baby. But before all the fame, the way Dennis Rodman lost his virginity is not what one would expect.

Dennis Rodman Lost His Virginity To A Prostitute When He Was 20

NBA players have groupies willing to throw themselves at them, sex is never hard for basketball's best players to find. And a lot of them are involved with women from a very young age. But despite all his exploits, Dennis Rodman was surprisingly not, he only lost his virginity at 20. The story was shared by the Chicago Tribune.

He talks of the groupies who follow basketball players with a relentless pursuit to share in money and fame. It is the ultimate turnaround for him because girls thought he was skinny and small and "funny looking" when he was a boy. He didn't lose his virginity until he was 20, when a prostitute in the project "did me and my friends for twenty bucks."

It's wild to imagine that a sex icon from the 90s lost his virginity after his teenage years and that too for a $20 session with a prostitute. But the truth is often stranger than fiction, and this story has just become another part of Dennis Rodman's mystifying legend. Whatever anyone may say about Rodman, he definitely has lived more of a life than most people in this world.

