Skip to main content

Dennis Schroder Breaks His Silence On Reuniting With Russell Westbrook: "Russ Is My Guy. He Helped Me So Much When I Was There, And Even After That.”

Dennis Schroder Breaks His Silence On Reuniting With Russell Westbrook: "Russ Is My Guy. He Helped Me So Much When I Was There, And Even After That.”

A few years ago, when Dennis Schroder left the Los Angeles Lakers, nobody imagined he would ever return. But now, after over a year of chaos and dysfunction, Rob Pelinka was happy to welcome Schroder back this summer on a one-year, $2.64 million deal.

Unlike last time, however, Schroder will have to consider his fit and role next to Russell Westbrook, who is expected to get the nod as starting point guard this year.

While this is Schroder's first time playing with Westbrook on the Lakers, he did get to link up with the guy over in OKC.

Dennis Schroder Finally Makes A Statement On Playing With Westbrook Again

On the Thunder, Schroder played pretty much the same role he does now and it should help him stay effective at this stage of his career. As a solid scorer and capable playmaker, Dennis adds an extra layer of potency to an offense that struggled to get going last season. And, as he has already expressed, he is looking forward to the opportunity to play with his former Thunder teammate again.

“Russ is my guy. He helped me so much when I was there, and even after that. He is like my big brother, with helping me, with staying in touch. To play with him again is gonna be great. It was fun times, positive vibes with him every single time and I can't wait to get to work with him and with everyone else."

Schroder is certainly saying all the rights things so far. Despite their complicated history, Schroder is ready to make things work with the Lakers and there is some real hope that he will make a huge impact off the bench for them.

After the signing, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka showed a lot of excitement about having him back.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Dennis back to the Lakers," said Pelinka. "Not only do Dennis and Coach Ham share a player-coach history together, but they also reflect one another’s mentality of toughness with an extremely competitive edge. Dennis will add both depth and an on-ball defensive presence to our core at the guard position. He is also a proven scorer and playmaker. We are really excited for Dennis to get to camp and get back to work in L.A. after his highly successful run with his national team this offseason."

At this point, it's still far too early to tell what kind of results a backcourt of Westbrook, Dennis Schroder, and Patrick Beverley will get on the basketball court.

Still, there is reason to believe if you're a Lakers fan. In spite of the mess they created last season, players seem more ready and locked in than ever to start the upcoming season.

YOU MAY LIKE

Dennis Schroder Breaks His Silence On Reuniting With Russell Westbrook: "Russ Is My Guy. He Helped Me So Much When I Was There, And Even After That.”
NBA Media

Dennis Schroder Breaks His Silence On Reuniting With Russell Westbrook: "Russ Is My Guy. He Helped Me So Much When I Was There, And Even After That.”

By Nico Martinez
NBA Analyst Expects Zion Williamson To Be An MVP Candidate: "He Averaged 27-7-7 When He’s Out Of Shape, What’s He Gonna Do Now While He’s In Shape?"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Expects Zion Williamson To Be An MVP Candidate: "He Averaged 27-7-7 When He’s Out Of Shape, What’s He Gonna Do Now While He’s In Shape?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Calls Out Draymond Green, Says Video Leak Is A Concern: "I'm Concerned About Both. The Incident Is A Problem, The Leak Is The Problem."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Calls Out Draymond Green, Says Video Leak Is A Concern: "I'm Concerned About Both. The Incident Is A Problem, The Leak Is The Problem."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Coaches And Players Reportedly 'Supported' The Idea That Altercations in NBA Practices Isn't Rare: "The Details Tend To Be Kept Quiet."
NBA Media

NBA Coaches And Players Reportedly 'Supported' The Idea That Altercations in NBA Practices Isn't Rare: "The Details Tend To Be Kept Quiet."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Roasted LeBron James' Golf Game On Social Media: "I Can't Believe His Swings Are As Awful As Mine."
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals The Team's Reaction To Kobe Bryant's Passing: "Anthony Looked Like Someone Pulled His Soul From Him. Nobody Had Their Color And All Of Us Kinda Broke Down In Tears..."

By Nico Martinez
Matt Barnes Believes LeBron James Needs To Accept A Smaller Role On The Lakers For Russell Westbrook: "You Can’t Put Russ In The Corner. He’s Always Had The Ball In His Hands."
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Believes LeBron James Needs To Accept A Smaller Role On The Lakers For Russell Westbrook: "You Can’t Put Russ In The Corner. He’s Always Had The Ball In His Hands."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen A. Smith Says Draymond Green Wants To Play For The Lakers, Expects This To Be His Last Year Playing With Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Draymond Green Wants To Play For The Lakers, Expects This To Be His Last Year Playing With Stephen Curry

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Remembers What Kobe Bryant First Told On The Day He Became A Laker: “The Day I Signed, Kobe Said You Family Now."
NBA Media

LeBron James Remembers What Kobe Bryant First Told On The Day He Became A Laker: “The Day I Signed, Kobe Said You Family Now."

By Nico Martinez
James Harden Reveals What Makes Joel Embiid So Special: "He's Second To None. He's One Of One."
NBA Media

James Harden Reveals What Makes Joel Embiid So Special: "He's Second To None. He's One Of One."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Are In 'Delirium Mode' After Victor Wembanyama Scored 37 Points Against Scoot Henderson: "He Is The Future GOAT."
NBA Media

NBA Scout Gives Hilarious Line About Watching Victor Wembanyama On The Court: "Like Watching Jesus Walk On Water.”

By Nico Martinez
Jeanie Buss Says She'll Never Put The Lakers In A Position To Tank For Draft Picks: "My Father Never Tanked In 32 Years"
NBA Media

Jeanie Buss On Her Goal Of Having The Most Championships In The NBA: "We Are Now Tied With The Celtics, And I Gotta Get Number 18 Before They Do..."

By Nico Martinez
Kendrick Perkins Praises Jordan Poole's Mental Toughness Amid Beef With Draymond Green: "He Got His Mind On His Money And Rightfully So."
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Praises Jordan Poole's Mental Toughness Amid Beef With Draymond Green: "He Got His Mind On His Money And Rightfully So."

By Nico Martinez
Doc Rivers Says James Harden Can Be Like A Scoring Version Of Magic Johnson For 76ers This Season: "We Don’t Have A Point Guard..."
NBA Media

Doc Rivers Says James Harden Can Be Like A Scoring Version Of Magic Johnson For 76ers This Season: "We Don’t Have A Point Guard..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"

By Divij Kulkarni
Deandre Ayton Said Everything Is Back To Normal Between Him And Monty Williams: "We Talk Man... Nothing Has Changed, To Be Honest."
NBA Media

Deandre Ayton Said Everything Is Back To Normal Between Him And Monty Williams: "We Talk Man... Nothing Has Changed, To Be Honest."

By Divij Kulkarni
Warriors Analyst Says Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green And Is Not Happy
NBA Media

Warriors Analyst Says Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green And Is Not Happy

By Divij Kulkarni