Dennis Schroder Gets Real On Potentially Taking Over As A Permanent Starter For The Lakers

Dennis Schroder Says Darvin Ham Is The Main Reason He Is Back On The Lakers

Dennis Schroder is one of the best point guards on the Los Angeles Lakers roster as of right now. There is no doubt that he is a solid offensive player, capable of scoring at the rim due to his speed, and also being able to facilitate for others. Recently, Dennis Schroder managed to put up 21 points and 6 assists against the San Antonio Spurs.

There is no doubt that Dennis Schroder is a solid fit with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and he has recently been playing in a starting role for the Los Angeles Lakers. He's been good as a starter, and when he was recently asked about potentially playing in that role permanently, Schroder stated that he is willing to do "whatever works to get a win". Dave McMenamin of ESPN relayed the news.

"I'm going to do whatever it takes to get a W every night," Schroder said when asked about potentially earning the starting nod permanently. "We try to compete on the highest level. I try to do that. And whatever works. I think Pat is fine as well. Whatever works to get a win and to make it to the playoffs. I think that's our goal. And I think everybody is on the same page."

There's no doubt that Dennis Schroder could potentially do good as a starter going forward. Though he definitely struggled in that position during his last stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder could definitely thrive as a starter with this iteration of the Lakers.

Dennis Schroder Has Unfinished Business With The Los Angeles Lakers

Dennis Schroder previously revealed that he talked to LeBron James prior to signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. He claimed that he has "unfinished business", and added that the team will "try to go for something" this season.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “I’ve been talking to him. I can’t wait to go back. I want to go for something this time.

“LeBron said he was glad he got me back,” Schroder added. “It’s unfinished business. That year when I was there, there were no fans. There was COVID, everybody was hurt. This year hopefully, everything stays good, everybody stays healthy, and then we’ll try to go for something.”

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers are a solid team this year, most notably excelling on the defensive end. Though it is hard to see them winning a championship this year, a playoff appearance isn't out of the question.

Hopefully, we see Dennis Schroder continue to have a good year with the Los Angeles Lakers. If he can keep producing at a high level, then the Los Angeles Lakers obviously are a much better team on the offensive end of the floor.

