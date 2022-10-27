Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Even with the Los Angeles Lakers going through a tough time during the first four games of the season, there's another team struggling to get the results. Contrary to the Purple and Gold, the Philadelphia 76ers entered this season as a solid team, considered championship contenders by many.

So far, however, the Sixers have mightily struggled to get things going, even with James Harden and Joel Embiid delivering on the court. It all looked like they could get back after two games, but now things have gotten worse for them.

Following a shocking defeat against the San Antonio Spurs, the Sixers were under fire. Rivers himself was very harsh with his players. The first win of the season didn't change anything for them, and after losing to the Toronto Raptors, the alarms are officially set at Wells Fargo Center.

Doc Rivers Reportedly In The Hot Seat After Sixers' 1-4 Start To The Season

This situation could carry big consequences for the Sixers, as Doc Rivers is reportedly in the hot season right now following this terrible form of the team. During a recent edition of Zach Lowe's "The Lowe Post', the ESPN reporter claimed that Rivers could be living his last days as the Sixers' head coach.

“Doc Rivers, Bill Simmons has been saying for weeks on his podcast Doc could be the first coach fired,” Zach Lowe said, via Ahn Fire Digital. “Certainly people are chattering about that in the league ecosystem, but I don’t know how much that chatter is actually reality and this is Daryl Morey’s team. This is this is the [Houston] Rockets reunion tour. This is ‘I waited on my long lost love James Harden. I waited and waited and got him back’ this is it. Like this is the team and they’ve just got to be better than this. To me, offense is fine. We’ll see that’s that’s where I give them time, right it takes time to get that snap. Start trying in transition defense because what’s on the floor right now is embarrassing.”

After two seasons in Philadelphia, Rivers hasn't delivered as expected. The team has never been able to get past the second round of the playoffs and this season was seen as the perfect time to break that barrier for Rivers and his players. Now, it seems like things don't get any better for Philadelphia given their bad moment.

As we learned from the Boston Celtics last season, a bad start doesn't mean a bad ending, and the Sixers can still turn things around. They need to make the right adjustments and wait for the best. If not, we could see Rivers looking for a new job soon.