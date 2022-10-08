Skip to main content

Draymond Green Denies That His Incident With Jordan Poole Had Something To Do With Contract Extensions: "I Can Assure You I Don't Count Other People's Pockets."

Draymond Green Denies That His Incident With Jordan Poole Had Something To Do With Contract Extensions: "I Can Assure You I Don't Count Other People's Pockets."

The Draymond Green and Jordan Poole incident keeps making noise around the league, and today, the attacker broke his silence about what went through his mind when he decided to punch Poole right in his jaw and knock him down while the rest of the team tried to separate them. 

Draymond has already apologized for his behavior towards his teammate, saying that he already apologized to Poole and those who love him, doubling down on those comments, saying he's sorry for what he did in front of a room full of journalists. 

This is only the beginning for Green, who lost all the trust and respect his teammates had for him. Now, he has to work hard to regain those things that are hard to earn and very easy to lose. 

Draymond Green Denies That His Incident With Jordan Poole Had Something To Do With Contract Extensions

Meanwhile, Green has cleared the air of what really happened between him and Poole, saying that the ongoing contract extension talks had something to do with this incident. 

"I can assure you I don't count other people's pockets," Draymond told when asked if this issue was the trigger for the incident. 

He refused to reveal what led to the fight, saying that he's working on getting better and not recalling his mistakes. 

This situation is really bad for the Warriors, who entered the 2022-23 NBA season set to defend their championship. Whenever there is a scandal on a team, things tend to fall apart, especially if that team was properly constructed and had everything to be great at a certain point. 

It's good that Draymond has acknowledged his mistakes and is ready to work on them. It'll be a while before his teammates see him as they used to, and the respect and trust he lost is regained. 

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Rumors: League Executives Do Not Believe Ime Udoka Will Return As Head Coach Of The Celtics
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: League Executives Do Not Believe Ime Udoka Will Return As Head Coach Of The Celtics

By Gautam Varier
Carmelo Anthony's Message To Kobe Bryant During 2008 Olympics: “We Don’t Need Lakers Kobe. We Need Team USA Kobe.”
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony's Message To Kobe Bryant During 2008 Olympics: “We Don’t Need Lakers Kobe. We Need Team USA Kobe.”

By Aditya Mohapatra
Shaquille O'Neal Says He Thought Dwight Howard Was Better Than Him When He First Arrived In The NBA: "When He First Came Out I Thought He Was A Little Bit Better, More Athletic."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Thought Dwight Howard Was Better Than Him When He First Arrived In The NBA: "When He First Came Out I Thought He Was A Little Bit Better, More Athletic."

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off After Rob Pelinka Gets Huge New Extension: "I Guess We Don’t Want To Win Until After 2026"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off After Rob Pelinka Gets Huge New Extension: "I Guess We Don’t Want To Win Until After 2026"

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green Vows To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "It's A Reason Jordan's Locker Is Next To Mine, From Day One... That Dynamic Has Changed A Little Bit, It's On Me To Make That Right And Get It Back."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Vows To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "It's A Reason Jordan's Locker Is Next To Mine, From Day One... That Dynamic Has Changed A Little Bit, It's On Me To Make That Right And Get It Back."

By Gautam Varier
Giannis Antetokounmpo On The Next Two Countries Where He Would Want To Play In The Preseason: "I Have Never Played In China, Maybe Shanghai Or Beijing. That Would Be A Fun Experience. Maybe Somewhere In India..."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo On The Next Two Countries Where He Would Want To Play In The Preseason: "I Have Never Played In China, Maybe Shanghai Or Beijing. That Would Be A Fun Experience. Maybe Somewhere In India..."

By Gautam Varier
Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green’s Character After Jordan Poole Altercation: "That's Really Not Who He Is... That's Not The Guy I Know."
NBA Media

Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green’s Character After Jordan Poole Altercation: "That's Really Not Who He Is... That's Not The Guy I Know."

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines

By Aditya Mohapatra
Bill Simmons' Monster 3-Team Trade Idea Would Send Draymond Green To The Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook To The Pacers, And Myles Turner To The Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says A Monster 3-Team Trade That Would Send Draymond Green To The Lakers Is Not Inconceivable: "Everyone Says The Final Season With Kevin Durant Was A Profoundly Unhappy Season. I Don’t Think They Wanna Go Through That Again..."

By Nico Martinez
‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value
NBA Media

‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value

By Aditya Mohapatra
Moses Moody Praises Jordan Poole's Professionalism After Draymond Green Altercation: “Even After It Happened He Kept Working Out For Two Hours.”
NBA Media

Moses Moody Praises Jordan Poole's Professionalism After Draymond Green Altercation: “Even After It Happened He Kept Working Out For Two Hours.”

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook Denies That He Has Changed His Shooting Form This Offseason: "Making Sure I’m Not Taking Bad Shots Is Something I Try To Emphasize..."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Denies That He Has Changed His Shooting Form This Offseason: "Making Sure I’m Not Taking Bad Shots Is Something I Try To Emphasize..."

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Shuts Down Narrative That Kobe Bryant Didn't Like Him: "When People Say Kobe Don't Fuck With You Like That, I Just Laugh."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Sets The Record Straight On His Relationship With Kobe Bryant: "When People Say 'Kobe Don't F**k With You Like That,' I Just Laugh..."

By Nico Martinez
Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Gets Real On The Draymond Green/Jordan Poole Altercation: "If Two Grown Men Are Having Words, And One Pushes The Other, You’ve Got To Assume That Something Might Happen..."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says It's 'Bulls**t' That Punch Video Leaked: "When I'm Coaching Everyone Up, That Doesn't Leak..."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

League Executives Reportedly Do Not Believe The Draymond Green Incident Will Breakup The Warriors Dynasty

By Nico Martinez