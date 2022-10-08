Draymond Green Denies That His Incident With Jordan Poole Had Something To Do With Contract Extensions: "I Can Assure You I Don't Count Other People's Pockets."

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Draymond Green and Jordan Poole incident keeps making noise around the league, and today, the attacker broke his silence about what went through his mind when he decided to punch Poole right in his jaw and knock him down while the rest of the team tried to separate them.

Draymond has already apologized for his behavior towards his teammate, saying that he already apologized to Poole and those who love him, doubling down on those comments, saying he's sorry for what he did in front of a room full of journalists.

This is only the beginning for Green, who lost all the trust and respect his teammates had for him. Now, he has to work hard to regain those things that are hard to earn and very easy to lose.

Meanwhile, Green has cleared the air of what really happened between him and Poole, saying that the ongoing contract extension talks had something to do with this incident.

"I can assure you I don't count other people's pockets," Draymond told when asked if this issue was the trigger for the incident.

He refused to reveal what led to the fight, saying that he's working on getting better and not recalling his mistakes.



This situation is really bad for the Warriors, who entered the 2022-23 NBA season set to defend their championship. Whenever there is a scandal on a team, things tend to fall apart, especially if that team was properly constructed and had everything to be great at a certain point.

It's good that Draymond has acknowledged his mistakes and is ready to work on them. It'll be a while before his teammates see him as they used to, and the respect and trust he lost is regained.