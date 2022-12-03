Draymond Green Heckler Pledges To Match $25,000 Fine In Charitable Donation Offer

Credit: Jon Hefti/USA Today Sports

Warriors star Draymond Green is always going to battle against the fans. Whether it's on Twitter or in the middle of a game, Dray is never going to back away from a fight and he has never been shy about speaking his mind and voicing his opinion.

Recently, Draymond got into it with one courtside fan, who he told to shut up during the game.

A short video is making the rounds around social media showing Green having a little exchange with one fan. The controversial player quickly blasted the fan and made him go quiet with a couple of words.



"Enjoy the f***ing game. Shut up," Green told the fan, who had an epic reaction to those words.

Usually, this is where the story ends. If the heckler isn't banned or suspended from the arena, they fade into obscurity and are never seen or heard from again.

In this case, however, the courtside fan made things a little more interesting. Instead of just taking his five minutes of fame, he took to Twitter to match the fine amount ($25K) to Dray's favorite charity.

Can Draymond Win Another Championship With The Warriors?

Just a few months removed from raising the Larry O'Brien trophy, the Warriors still have the respect of every team in the league. But at 11-11 on the season, there have been some major concerns about their roster as presently constructed.

With the young guys getting the most of the blame, Green felt compelled to defend them, and his team.

"One of the things I've even spoke about with the young guys: the tough spot that they're in... Those types of guys are usually on teams that suck, and they can do whatever they need to do to improve."



"That's not their situation. They're expected to contribute at a championship level in year 1 last year, year two this year... In the long run it'll be better for them having played championship basketball and adjusting to everything they need to adjust to but right now you have to grow through those growing pains."

Only time will tell if the Warriors can turn it around, but Draymond is going to keep doing what he does best.

As for the heckler who got into it with the Dubs veteran, he definitely earned some goodwill in the community for turning something negative into something objectively positive.

The ball is now in Draymond's court when it comes to making sure he does his end of the bargain.

