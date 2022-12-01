Skip to main content

Draymond Green Took A Big Shot At Heckler And Told Him To “Shut Up”

Draymond Green isn't somebody you want to mess with, as he will fire back if he feels disrespected. The Golden State Warriors legend has been known for his outspoken personality and for losing his cool with rival players and even people on the same team as him. 

Some fans find it easy to hate on Green, but he finds it easier to hate back on them, and whenever somebody tries to heckle him, the 4x NBA champion is ready to make them pay. 

That's what happened recently in a Golden State Warriors game, where Green shut down a rival fan who tried to get under his skin. The big man wasn't having any of that and quickly ended that situation with two phrases. 

A short video is making the rounds around social media showing Green having a little exchange with one fan. The controversial player quickly blasted the fan and made him go quiet with a couple of words. 

"Enjoy the f***ing game. Shut up," Green told the fan, who had an epic reaction to those words. 

Last season, we saw Green go at it with Boston Celtics fans, who had no mercy with the player. This season, he revealed that he heard the N-word a lot in Boston, but in the end, he had the last laugh, winning the 2022 NBA championship. 

Draymond channeled his inner Kevin Durant while addressing this fan, showing that he's not somebody to mess with. Green has been involved in several controversies, with some of them being too serious and getting him removed from the Warriors. 

Meanwhile, the Dubs keep trying to compete in the Western Conference in a season that has been disappointing for them. Following a magical campaign where they won the championship, the Warriors are now struggling to find their pace. Green has stated over and over that they need to be on the same page to win another title, but the Dubs are still working on that. 

Draymond Green Took A Big Shot At Heckler And Told Him To "Shut Up"
