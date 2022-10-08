Skip to main content

Draymond Green Repeatedly Called Jordan Poole 'A B*tch' For Calling Fouls Before Hitting Poole In The Face

It's not crazy to say that the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole incident is the hottest topic around the NBA right now, as the two Golden State Warriors teammates starred in a very unfortunate moment at practice that ended up with Green violently hitting Poole in his face and knocking him down. 

Just when everybody thought things were going just fine for the Dubs, two of their most important players during their 2022 championship run starred in a very bad situation that ended up with punches being thrown, Poole on the floor, and Draymond facing a disciplinary sanction. 

After the video of the altercation was leaked on Friday, everybody has had more to say about this, with fans showing their angry reactions to Green's actions, NBA stars giving their opinions on the matter, and everybody just waiting to know more details about this issue. 

TMZ Sports reports that the two teammates were trash-talking each other, but Green took things to the next level when Poole started calling fouls, telling the B-word to Poole repeatedly. Then, when Poole talked about his contract extension, things got out of control, and Green just hit his teammate. 

Fast forward to Wednesday's practice. Our sources on site say Poole called several fouls during a scrimmage, and Draymond called him a "bitch" multiple times as a result.

Things escalated when Poole allegedly said, "You know what it is, Draymond." -- seemingly bragging over the contract situation -- and Draymond got in Poole's face, allegedly saying, "No I don't know, what is it?"

After that, you can see Poole shoving Green before the latter swings at Jordan and sends him to the floor before people come to separate both players. This situation hasn't helped the Warriors at all. They looked like a solid team ahead of the start of the season and now will have more issues to address than before. 

They are ready to defend their championship, and having everybody happy and on the same page is a must for them. However, this situation isn't helping the Dubs, and even though Stephen Curry is said to be working to get things back to normal, this could be the beginning of the end of all the good things that have happened to the Warriors over the last 8 years. 

