Draymond Green Slams Fans Who Think They Know Him From Watching Him Play Basketball: "Shame On You."

Draymond Green is one of the best defensive players in the league, and there's no question that he is a top-tier power forward when healthy, anchoring the defense and creating plays for others on offense.

Throughout his career, Draymond Green has developed a reputation as a hotheaded player who is willing to do the dirty work on the court. Some fans think that Draymond Green is a player who often crosses the line as well. Obviously, the summer incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole is also fresh on people's minds.

When speaking to the media recently, Draymond Green slammed fans for thinking that they "really know Draymond Green". It is clear that he believes that fans don't know players simply because they watch them play basketball. Natasha Dye of People relayed the news.

"No, I don't think NBA fans really know Draymond Green and I don't think it's their business to really know Draymond Green," the four-time NBA champion tells PEOPLE on the set of his UNINTERRUPTED talk show, Throwing Bones, in Los Angeles. "If you thought you could get to know me through watching me compete, shame on you," Green says, reminding audiences that playing in the NBA is a job at the end of the day. Green explains: "It's one thing if I sit here and I have a conversation back and forth with you, but if I just came and sat there and just sat here and watched you or at your place of work and just sat and watched you do your job, how crazy would you say I am if I walked away and said, 'I know her now.' " "That's what we go through as athletes," the Warriors veteran tells PEOPLE. "Someone can watch you on a TV screen and while watching you on that TV screen, they will walk away from that saying, 'He's a f--king asshole."

There's no doubt that fans don't truly know players on a personal level. It is impossible to get to know someone when staring at them through a screen, and fans shouldn't make assumptions about who players are off the court based on their conduct on the court.

Draymond Green Is A Fiery Leader On The Court

Though we may not get to know Draymond Green off the court, there is no doubt that he is an elite leader when on the court. In fact, Stephen Curry once claimed that without Draymond Green, the Warriors are simply not the same team.

“We’re all built in terms of trust and chemistry, and to have a guy like [Green] who is very vocal, high IQ, has a certain approach to leadership, all that stuff matters,” the Warriors star said. “Understand that, especially without Draymond for this extended stretch, our offense is a little different…There is a lot more responsibility in terms of playmaking, being on the ball and handling that attention. You lean on the other pieces to keep the boat afloat, but we’re not going to be anything great with how we’re built,” Curry said. “[Green] is obviously a big part of that.”

Hopefully, Draymond Green can help the Golden State Warriors win another title this season. They are still a talented team despite their position in the standings, as they largely retained the same squad as last season.

The Golden State Warriors' defense this year has been porous, and there's no doubt that Draymond Green will need to make sure that everyone is locked in on that end of the floor. Knowing him and his leadership style that will happen, and perhaps we'll see the Warriors get back to being elite defensively as the season goes on.