Just when it seemed like life was getting better for Eric Bledsoe, who reportedly signed a deal with the CBA's Shanghai Sharks, the player found himself in trouble, reportedly getting arrested on Monday due to domestic violence.

Bledsoe last played for the Los Angeles Clippers before getting out of the league. He found a new opportunity in China, and it's unclear if that will stay on the table after the recent developments in his life.

A solid defender, Bledsoe also played for the Suns, Bucks and Pelicans during his career and was linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers. Now his new adventure places him in China, but everything could change after this situation surfaced.

Eric Bledsoe Was Reportedly Arrested On Wednesday For Slapping His Girlfriend

TMZ Sports reports that Bledsoe was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly slapped his girlfriend. The lady even got to social media to show the world how Bledsoe hit her and the consequences.

Ex-NBA player Eric Bledsoe was arrested for domestic violence on Wednesday ... just hours after reports he is signing with the CBA's Shanghai Sharks, TMZ Sports has learned. We're told cops received a call about a domestic incident around 11:13 PM ... with a victim claiming she had been slapped by her boyfriend. Officers responded to the Lost Hills, Calif. residence ... and after an investigation, arrested Bledsoe for misdemeanor domestic violence. 32-year-old Bledsoe was booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff's station ... and has since bonded out. A photo was posted to Bledsoe's girlfriend's Instagram account after the incident ... appearing to show a red mark on her face. The caption said, "NO RELATIONSHIP LIKE THIS IS EVER WORTH STAYING IN."

This isn't the best situation to get in after signing a good deal to keep playing basketball. It remains unclear what's next for Bledsoe, but it seems like the girl is done with him.