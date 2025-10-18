Boston Celtics Acquire Star Point Guard In Trade Idea Involving Anfernee Simons And Sam Hauser

The Boston Celtics are entering a “gap year” with superstar Jayson Tatum sidelined as he rehabs a torn Achilles, but that doesn’t mean Brad Stevens and company are standing still. The front office understands the importance of keeping the competitive edge alive around Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, especially in an increasingly ruthless Eastern Conference.

With their championship window still open, although temporarily dimmed, the Celtics could look to make a bold move that stabilizes their offense and injects new star power into the mix. That’s where this intriguing trade idea comes in, one that would bring an All-Star floor general to TD Garden.

In this scenario, Boston swings for the fences by acquiring Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, two first-round picks, and one second-round pick. It’s a blockbuster designed to give Boston a true playmaking engine who can create off the dribble, command defenses with his deep range, and instantly elevate the team’s offensive ceiling.

For Atlanta, it’s an opportunity to reset their cap sheet and retool around their young core without being tied to Young’s long-term salary. The question is: would both sides seriously consider it? Let’s dive into how this trade could reshape both franchises.

Proposed Trade Details

Boston Celtics Receive: Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, 2026 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, 2031 second-round pick

Boston Celtics Create A Championship-Winning Lineup For The Future

Even without Jayson Tatum, the Celtics can’t afford to let the momentum of their recent success fade. Acquiring Trae Young would give Boston a legitimate offensive orchestrator, something they’ve occasionally lacked in half-court settings. Young’s elite playmaking and ability to create from anywhere on the floor would instantly complement Jaylen Brown’s downhill scoring and Derrick White’s two-way reliability. Suddenly, Boston would possess one of the most dynamic offensive quartets in basketball once Tatum returns.

From a long-term perspective, the move also ensures Boston doesn’t lose competitive ground while Tatum recovers. Instead of simply treading water, the Celtics would be positioning themselves for a future where Young, Brown, and Tatum form one of the league’s most dangerous trios.

Young’s contract runs parallel with Boston’s championship timeline, meaning this isn’t just a short-term fix but a commitment to sustaining talent. The Celtics could transition seamlessly from a Tatum-centric offense to a dual-engine attack once he’s healthy, and that would be a matchup nightmare.

Yes, we know that Trae Young is one of the most incapable defenders in the NBA. But he would benefit from Boston’s strong locker room and elite defensive infrastructure. Surrounded by stoppers like White, Brown, and Tatum, his shortcomings could be masked while his offensive brilliance shines. The Celtics can paper over those cracks and instead maximize Young’s presence.

Atlanta Hawks Rebuild Without Worry

For the Hawks, this trade represents a reset. The Trae Young era has brought moments of excitement, including a surprise 2021 Eastern Conference Finals run, but it’s also been marred by inconsistency, defensive issues, and uncertain leadership dynamics. Moving on from Young now allows Atlanta to regain flexibility before being locked into another expensive core that hasn’t proven capable of sustained success.

By acquiring Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, and valuable draft capital, the Hawks could shift toward a cleaner, more balanced rebuild centered around Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson. Simons gives Atlanta a younger, cheaper offensive guard who can create off the dribble and stretch the floor without dominating the ball the way Young does.

Hauser adds elite three-point shooting on the wing, an area the Hawks have lacked consistency in for a long time. With multiple first-round picks and a second-rounder in hand, Atlanta’s front office would have the flexibility to either restock through the draft or flip assets for a star that better complements Murray’s style.

This move would also bring clarity to the Hawks’ identity. Instead of a constant tug-of-war between Young’s high-usage play and trying to build around defenders, the team could embrace a more defensive-minded, ball-sharing approach under Quin Snyder. With less pressure to chase immediate results, Atlanta could focus on developing Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher.

A Monster Trade That Makes Celtics Major Winners

If this deal ever got completed, Boston would emerge as one of the biggest winners in recent trade history. Adding Trae Young to a roster already boasting Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White creates a new offensive hierarchy that few teams could match. When Tatum returns, the Celtics could deploy a “super quartet” capable of scoring in every imaginable way.

This move would also restore the Celtics’ reputation as an aggressive, win-now franchise. Brad Stevens has never been shy about taking risks; the Porziņģis trade, the Jrue Holiday move, and now potentially chasing Young all reflect a front office willing to make bold choices to keep Boston in title contention. The Celtics would be solidifying their place as the East’s most feared team, even with Tatum temporarily sidelined.

Ultimately, this trade could become the kind of defining moment that propels Boston into its next dynasty phase. The addition of a superstar playmaker like Trae Young would modernize the Celtics’ offense and balance their roster perfectly between scoring and defense. This roster isn’t dead yet; there is a chance they can compete for the NBA championship quickly, and the Celtics have to act now.