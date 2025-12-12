NBA Trade Idea Sends $58 Million Wing And $4 Million Forward To Lakers; Ja Morant Goes To Sunny Florida

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a blowout 132-119 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Although the impact of this loss doesn’t seem significant, given the Lakers’ 17-7 record, it is safe to say that the team’s shortcomings were exposed.

Although the Lakers maintain a strong position in the Western Conference standings, it is evident that the team is lacking in several departments. With inconsistent performances from the bench and abysmal defense around the perimeter, the team is in dire need of upgrades.

Currently, the Lakers have been linked with prominent wing defenders such as Herb Jones. However, given what the Purple and Gold need, we explore a three-team trade idea featuring the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies that could potentially be of more benefit to them.

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Andrew Wiggins, GG Jackson

Miami Heat Receive: Ja Morant, Rui Hachimura, 2032 first-round pick (LAL)

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Tyler Herro, Maxi Kleber, 2029 first-round pick (MEM), 2031 first-round pick (MEM)

Why Would The Heat Do This Deal?

For the Miami Heat, engaging in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers may seem unlikely for several reasons. But considering what they could get in return in this scenario, they may see some merit in making this deal.

Along with a first-round pick, the Heat would be acquiring Ja Morant and Rui Hachimura as part of this trade.

For Miami, parting with Tyler Herro may seem drastic. But considering the offseason rumors regarding his upcoming contract extension, there may be reason to believe that the Heat could choose to move on from him. In this regard, acquiring a two-time All-Star such as Ja Morant may be perceived as an upgrade.

Although Morant hasn’t been at his best this season, averaging 17.9 points and 7.6 assists per game on 35.9% shooting from the field, this could be a function of Memphis’ current environment.

After a fallout with the Grizzlies’ head coach early in the campaign, Morant hasn’t seemed like himself. With rumors suggesting that he is facilitating an exit, joining the Heat could help him return to familiar form.

Along with Morant, Miami would also acquire Rui Hachimura from the Lakers.

While Hachimura doesn’t compensate for Andrew Wiggins’ hypothetical departure, he remains an elite role player. As a reliable perimeter shooter and midrange scoring threat, averaging 13.7 points and 3.7 rebounds on 54.0% shooting from the field and 46.9% from three-point range, he could be a meaningful addition to Miami’s rotation.

How Do The Grizzlies Benefit From This Trade?

The Memphis Grizzlies have been frequently mentioned as a team that could be active in trade talks this season. While their 11-13 record would indicate that they would benefit from undergoing a rebuild, the Grizzlies have expressed their desire to remain competitive.

On this note, any trade involving Memphis would have to help them improve. With this in mind, the acquisition of Tyler Herro, Maxi Kleber, and two first-round picks could be significant.

From this deal, Herro’s addition would by far be the most meaningful. The 25-year-old guard has positioned himself as one of the most talented young players in the league. While embracing his role as the focal point of the Miami Heat offense, Herro has shone in the capacity of a franchise player.

Since returning from injury, Herro has been impactful, averaging 23.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 50.5% from the field and 40.5% from three-point range. Given what he is capable of bringing to the table, the Grizzlies could be satisfied with his addition.

Along with Herro, the Grizzlies would also acquire Maxi Kleber from the Lakers, who is primarily positioned as an experienced veteran with high basketball IQ.

While Kleber is unlikely to be a valuable contributor in the rotation, considering his averages of 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game this season, the Grizzlies could gain cap flexibility next summer by virtue of his expiring contract worth $11.0 million.

How Does This Trade Impact The Lakers?

This trade caters to the Lakers’ defensive and roster needs. With the additions of Andrew Wiggins and GG Jackson, the Purple and Gold could effectively solve their most pressing issues.

Andrew Wiggins has been linked with the Lakers since the offseason. Although trade talks fell through, a recent report indicated a resurgence in trade interest on Los Angeles’ behalf.

At the current juncture, it is abundantly clear that Wiggins appears to be the ideal trade target for the Lakers. With his two-way upside, perimeter shooting, and championship pedigree, he safely addresses the Lakers’ immediate needs.

For the 2025-26 season, Wiggins is averaging 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 48.7% from the field and 37.9% from three-point range. Considering that he would be replacing Hachimura in the starting lineup, L.A. would undoubtedly view this move as an upgrade.

The Lakers would also be adding 20-year-old forward GG Jackson in this trade.

Jackson has seen a significant reduction in playing time this season, resulting in averages of 2.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. While these figures aren’t impressive, his past performances indicate that he could be a valuable asset off the bench when given the opportunity to play.

Who Benefits Most From This Trade?

On paper, it would seem that every team gets what they bargained for. The Heat, who have been linked with Ja Morant lately, acquire a superstar point guard. The Lakers add two talented forwards to solidify their wing depth and the Grizzlies acquire a talented young guard to pair with Jaren Jackson Jr., helping the team stay competitive.

While the Lakers and the Grizzlies are sure to benefit from this trade, the Heat may face some challenges with Morant’s addition.

Despite being one of the most talented players in the NBA, Morant has proven unreliable. With off-court scandals and on-court inconsistencies impacting his performances, the two-time All-Star is perceived as a negative asset more often than not.

Theoretically, joining Miami would require Morant to change, primarily due to the organization’s culture and approach to winning. While this could be positive, too, should this backfire, the Heat may find themselves in a vulnerable position.