2027 Class, 6’5″ Guard MJ Curry Looks Like Next Superstar Prospect

Grayson High School’s Marcus Curry Jr. (MJ Curry) has generated a lot of buzz lately for his elite athletic ability and raw talent. The class of 2027 product displays the names of two NBA legends, namely Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry, raising expectations for the potential superstar prospect.

MJ Curry is currently a junior in high school. Having displayed impressive leaping ability and two-way potential, the young guard has already piqued the interest of several noteworthy collegiate programs across the country.

2027 – 6’5 CG Marcus Curry Jr. (@Mj_Curry20) of Grayson HS (GA) with a mean dunk in transition this past weekend. Averaged 24 points, 5 rebounds, & 3 assists per game. A prospect that a lot of upside and starting to gain plenty of high major attention. pic.twitter.com/sGa3SEE12i — NextUpRecruits (@NextUpRecruits) June 22, 2025

Reports indicate that Tennessee, Georgia State, Florida State, Ohio State, and East Texas A&M have been among the noteworthy institutions to show an interest in the 6’5″ guard. However, it is worth noting that he remains undeclared.

During an interview with Phenom Hoops, MJ Curry was asked to describe his play style. The superstar prospect stated, “I am an all-around athletic guard that loves to play defense and can guard all positions. I impact the game defensively, causing it to be easier for me on the offensive side of the ball. This allows me to make plays for my teammates while being an efficient scorer. I also try to be a great leader and boost team morale.”

Curry certainly positions himself as an impact player. Considering his averages of 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 63.2% from within the arc and 33.3% from three-point range, he is certainly an impressive talent.

His debut for the Grayson Rams was certainly noteworthy, as the junior posted 27 points in a 77-56 win over Pace Academy last month.

2027 6’5” @Mj_Curry20 Dropped 27pts in the @graysonhoops win over Pace Academy Georgia’s Elite8 TOC. Curry showed explosiveness in transition and range knocking down 5 threes in the season opener. pic.twitter.com/5QiTqjuh0J — NGS HOOPS (@NGSHoops) November 9, 2025

In more recent news, MJ Curry and the Rams are coming off a dominant 86-51 win against the Cherokee Bluff Bears. With a 6-0 record to start the season, the Rams will look to improve to 7-0 as they head into their next matchup against the Heritage Patriots on Friday night.

It is difficult to draw comparisons to active players simply because of how young MJ Curry is. Considering his playing style, athleticism, and defensive upside, Curry could draw comparisons to a player like the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards.

During his rookie season, Edwards was also a raw talent with tremendous athletic ability. Since then, the Wolves’ star has developed into a complete player after working on different aspects of his game.

While Curry appears to possess all the tools, it is evident that there is much room for development. Given that he is only a junior in high school, it is certainly exciting to see what the future holds for him.