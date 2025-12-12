Jeff Teague Holds LeBron James Responsible For The Lakers’ Roster Improvement Struggles

Since returning to the rotation, LeBron James has been among the Los Angeles Lakers‘ most inconsistent players. While this could be attributed to several reasons, including his age, the impact on the team’s performance has been tangible.

The Lakers’ 132-119 loss to the San Antonio Spurs sparked several comments about the team’s defensive flaws. Although facilitating a move to address this shouldn’t be a challenge, Jeff Teague held LeBron James responsible for the team’s lack of trade activity during a recent episode of the “Club 520 Podcast.”

“Before Bron came back, everything was good,” Teague stated. “Now they’re saying trade AR [Austin Reaves] or send him to the bench.”

“It ain’t that he’s a problem. He ain’t even do nothing wrong. He’s competing, he’s playing well. Man, that’s Bron. But they can’t get anybody defensively because Bron takes up a lot of money. They say we need more defense. Why would you trade AR, who’s 27, playing at an All-Star level, to get more defense, when you’ve got a 40-year-old, who’s on his last legs, making $50 million, that’s about to be gone. Just let him ride off and go spend that money.”

Teague makes an intriguing point with his statement. LeBron James, at 40, is in the latter stages of his career. With some instances even suggesting that this could be his last season, the Lakers may not see much production out of him.

Meanwhile, Austin Reaves has garnered more interest in the trade market this season. However, the 27-year-old guard is too valuable to move.

Given the nature of the situation, it is understandable why the Lakers are at an impasse. But given their position, they may not have as much time on their side.

Should The Lakers Trade LeBron James?

Before LeBron James’ return from injury, the Los Angeles Lakers were one of the hottest teams in the league. Boasting a 10-4 record, the Purple and Gold seemed to be on a roll while being led by the backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Although the team has been competitive even with James back in the rotation, with a 7-3 record, there are some reasons to believe that the team would be better off without him.

Currently, LeBron James is averaging only 16.5 points per game, a career low for the superstar. While his rebound and assist numbers remain impressive (6.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game), his offensive impact hasn’t been consistent.

But considering that he is working his way back to game conditioning, the superstar could still see an uptick in scoring, suggesting that retaining him, at least for the time being, may have more merit.

It is worth noting that James is owed $52.6 million this season, making him one of the Lakers’ most expensive contracts. This may position him as a valuable trade asset. But given the limited trade interest, the Purple and Gold may not see positive results in pursuing trades involving the 40-year-old at this stage.

Overall, the Lakers still face a dire need for defensive upgrades. With several players being presented as trade targets, Los Angeles may benefit from making these moves to improve their chances of contending for a title.