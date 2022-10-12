5 Best Free Agents For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now

The Los Angeles Lakers have already revamped their roster this summer, adding a lot of new defensive-minded players and getting rid of a lot of players who were poor on that end of the floor last season.

However, for any team, there are always opportunities to get better, in this case through free agency. There are still players out there that could help the Los Angeles Lakers become a better team. Here are the 5 best players that the Los Angeles Lakers could currently sign in free agency.

5. DeMarcus Cousins

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2021-22 Stats: 9.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.5 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.4 BPG

DeMarcus Cousins is a player that has bounced around the league ever since his Achilles injury during his time with the New Orleans Pelicans. Even though he is no longer the dominant big man that he was in his prime, he can still be a complementary player that can score in the post, rebound, and set good screens for his teammates.

Though he has a reputation as a bit of a hotheaded player that is a big personality in the locker room, DeMarcus Cousins has recently stated that he is willing to play whatever role is necessary for a team to win. Having him as an option at the end of the bench during the regular season could be valuable for the Los Angeles Lakers, and if he plays well, he could potentially earn more minutes from Darvin Ham.

It remains to be seen if the Los Angeles Lakers will end up signing DeMarcus Cousins in the future. He is definitely a player that could end up getting a spot on the roster, as long as he is willing to do the dirty work on the court, play defense, and not dominate the ball.

4. LaMarcus Aldridge

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

2021-22 Stats: 12.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 0.9 APG, 0.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG

LaMarcus Aldridge is an experienced veteran who has been on many competitive teams in the past. He is well-known for his offense, thriving in the midrange area and in the post. Aldridge has also expanded his range beyond the 3PT line over the last few years, shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc over the course of the past 3 years.

Having a big man that can score from beyond the arc is generally useful for a team's spacing, and LaMarcus Aldridge could definitely do that. He would likely be the backup center for the Los Angeles Lakers and would be a solid player in situations where extra offense and scoring are needed.

The goal for LaMarcus Aldridge right now is likely to be on a competitive squad and play with a group of veterans working to win a championship. The Los Angeles Lakers would definitely provide that, and he'd be a good option for them coming off the bench.

3. Eric Bledsoe

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

2021-22 Stats: 9.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Eric Bledsoe has not played a game since his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, but there are still a number of skills that he can provide to a team like the Los Angeles Lakers. He is still a good perimeter defender when in a smaller role, and is a solid slasher and playmaker. Bledsoe would obviously be a good fit within Darvin Ham's defense-first system when he plays, though he would obviously likely not get many minutes due to the Lakers being heavy on guards currently.

Even though his playing time would likely be limited, Eric Bledsoe would be a good stop-gap option if some guards are unavailable to suit up. He has some experience running an offense and is an active defender, which means that he is a perfect fit for a backup role.

Obviously, getting a guard is likely not a priority for the Los Angeles Lakers currently, as they are already deep at both the PG and SG positions. However, Eric Bledsoe would be a solid pickup simply due to his ability, and getting him for the end of the bench would be a luxury.

2. Carmelo Anthony

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

2021-22 Stats: 13.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.0 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Carmelo Anthony is no longer the elite scorer that he once was during his time with the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets, but Anthony has shown that he can thrive in a smaller role over the last few years as a spot-up 3PT shooter. In fact, he was one of the best 3PT shooters on the Los Angeles Lakers last season, averaging 37.5% from the 3PT range for the season.

The reason that Carmelo Anthony would be one of the best targets for the Los Angeles Lakers right now is due to their relative lack of shooting. They have a lot of good defenders such as Juan Toscano-Anderson and Austin Reaves, but not many elite snipers from beyond the arc.

The Los Angeles Lakers have obviously not elected to re-sign Carmelo Anthony just yet, but there is no doubt that he could be a good bench scorer and floor spacer for the team. He would obviously have to show that he can excel in Darvin Ham's defensive scheme, but if he is able to do that, Carmelo Anthony would be a good addition to the team.

1. Hassan Whiteside

Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

2021-22 Stats: 8.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 0.4 APG, 0.3 SPG, 1.6 BPG

Hassan Whiteside is a player that thrived with the Utah Jazz as the backup center behind Rudy Gobert last season. He is a capable rebounder and shot blocker, while also being a solid complementary offensive player due to his screen setting and efficient finishing near the rim.

On the Los Angeles Lakers, Hassan Whiteside would likely play a backup center role behind Damian Jones or Anthony Davis. He would definitely be a solid bench player in a low-minute role, and his defensive ability suggests he'd fit well within coach Darvin Ham's system.

There is also a chance that the Los Angeles Lakers could have lineups where both Hassan Whiteside and Anthony Davis are on the court, which would lock down the paint for other teams due to both players being good rim protectors. Their size would also mean that they would have a rebounding advantage over most teams when playing that lineup.

There is no doubt that Hassan Whiteside would be a good fit with the Los Angeles Lakers. He could play a variety of roles and would be able to play solid minutes in a pinch if injuries pile up.

